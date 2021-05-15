Coronavirus | India records more than 3.07 lakh fresh infections, over 4,000 deaths on May 15, 2021

CHENNAI

15 May 2021 22:25 IST

Karnataka has moved ahead of Maharashtra with 41,664 infections. Maharashtra reported 34,848 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,658).

India recorded 3,07,423 new COVID-19 cases until 11.05 p.m. IST on May 15. As many as 4,010 more deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,46,79,908 cases and 2,70,254 deaths.

Karnataka has moved ahead of Maharashtra with 41,664 infections. Maharashtra reported 34,848 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,658). However, Maharashtra recorded the most casualties (960), followed by Karnataka (349) and Delhi (337). The figures do not include cases and deaths from Jharkhand and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Only around 11.6 lakh daily vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 15, over 9.25 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also over 9.35 lakh doses lower than that recorded one week ago.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of daily doses has been on declining since mid-April. The seven-day average of daily doses administered by May 14 stood at 18.7 lakh, significantly lower than the 34.7 lakh recorded a month ago.

As of May 14, only 13 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in India.

Around 16.93 lakh tests were conducted on May 14 (the results for which were made available on May 15), which is 1.82 lakh tests fewer than the previous day.

India's test positivity rate (number of positive cases upon tests) has been declining this week. From 22.6% on May 8, it has dropped to 19.7% a week later.

India continues to lead the world in the number of daily average recorded deaths. It now accounts for one in every three daily deaths reported globally.

The country also leads in the number of daily average reported cases. It now accounts for one in every two daily cases reported worldwide.