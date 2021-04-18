Coronavirus | India records over 2.57 lakh new cases, more than 1,300 deaths on April 18, 2021

CHENNAI

18 April 2021 22:44 IST

Total COVID-19 cases cross the 1.5 crore mark

India’s COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 1.5 crore mark on April 18. The country has so far reported a total of 1,50,40,130 cases and 1,78,557 deaths.

The country registered 2,57,307 new COVID-19 cases as of 9.15 p.m. on April 18. As many as 1,384 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, A&N Islands, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 68,631 infections (accounting for nearly 27% of the new cases) on Sunday, followed by U.P. with 30,566 new infections and Delhi with 25,462 new cases. Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (503) on Sunday. Delhi followed with 161 new deaths, while U.P. registered 127 deaths.

About 26.84 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 18. It is about 29,000 doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24-hours. Also, it is about 2.5 lakh doses lower than what was recorded on April 11.

As many as 15,66,394 samples were tested in India on April 17 (results of which were made available on April 18), the highest-ever number of tests conducted in a single day in the country. This is the first time the number of daily tests is crossing the 15-lakh mark in India. For the past one week, testing levels have remained high and are on an increasing trend. As of Saturday, 26.65 crore tests have been conducted cumulatively in India.

High positivity rate

The daily positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.7%, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.5% in the past month, the Health Ministry said on April 18.

Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly positivity rate at 30%, followed by Goa at 24%, Maharashtra at 24%, Rajasthan at 23% and Madhya Pradesh at 19%, according to the Ministry.