Coronavirus | India records more than 2.54 lakh cases, over 4,100 deaths on May 21, 2021

Highest number of samples tested on Thursday

India recorded 2,54,288 new COVID-19 cases and 4,142 new deaths till 11.10 p.m. on May 21. The country has so far reported a total of 2,62,85,069 cases and 2,95,508 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 36,184 new infections, followed by Karnataka (32,218) and Kerala (29,673). Maharashtra recorded 1,263 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (467) and Karnataka (353). Maharashtra’s fatalities includes backlog deaths which were not reported in the previous bulletins.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 20,61,683 samples were tested in the country on May 20 (the results for which were made available on May 21), the highest number of tests carried out in a single day in the country. This is the third instance when daily tests in India have crossed the 20 lakh-mark. India’s average daily test positivity rate (TPR, positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 15.2% as on May 20.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, around 14.82 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 21, which is 3.1 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is 3.7 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

As of 9 p.m. on May 21, 15.8% of the adult population, 35.7% of the 45+ population and 41.3% of the 60+ population have been vaccinated with at least one dose in the country. In Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, only about 9% of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Among the 60+ age-group, 18% in Tamil Nadu and 25% in Uttar Pradesh have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while that figure is 67% in Chhattisgarh and 80% in Rajasthan.