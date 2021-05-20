Coronavirus | India records more than 2.5 lakh cases and over 3,700 deaths on May 20, 2021

Tamil Nadu and Kerala see the most number of fresh infections.

India recorded 2,50,267 new COVID-19 cases and 3,708 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,60,21,806 cases and 2,90,865 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 35,579 new infections, followed by Kerala (30,491) and Maharashtra (29,911). Maharashtra recorded 738 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (548) and Tamil Nadu (397).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 20,55,010 samples were tested in the country on Wednesday (the results for which were made available on Thursday). This is the second instance when daily tests in India have crossed the 20 lakh-mark. On May 18, 20.08 lakh tests were conducted in the country. India’s average daily test positivity rate (TPR, positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 16.2% as on May 19.

However, not all States are following this trend. Among major States, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the average daily tests have reduced even as the average daily TPR continues to increase. As on May 18, Karnataka’s average daily TPR stood at 32.2% while that of Andhra Pradesh was 24.4%. However, the number of daily tests conducted have reduced consistently since the first week of May. This is not an optimal strategy for the States as reported infections have been kept low due to low testing and an “artificial” peaking of cases has been depicted.

Daily vaccinations in India continue to decrease. Only 11.66 lakh doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday, which is 1.46 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 7.29 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.