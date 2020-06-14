Coronavirus | India records more than 11,800 fresh cases

Chennai

14 June 2020 00:59 IST

India’s count of recoveries is now the sixth largest in the world.

India on Saturday recorded a massive spike of 11,819 COVID-19 cases and 306 fatalities, according to data from the State Health Departments.

The overall tally rose to 3,21,375, out of which 1,49,654 are active cases. The death toll stood at 9,196, while 1,62,525 people have recovered.

In its morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of cases across India has risen to 3,08,993 with an increase of 11,458 new cases in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on June 13.

However, more than 1.6 lakh people have also recovered so far, leaving close to 1.5 lakh active cases in the country.

According to the global real-time COVID-19 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, India’s count of recoveries is now the sixth largest in the world after the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

India has also entered the top-ten in terms of the number of deaths. It is now ranked ninth after the U.S., Brazil, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium. While the U.S. has reported more than 1.14 lakh deaths so far, the eighth-ranked Belgium has recorded over 9,650 fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)