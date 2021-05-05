Coronavirus | India records highest single-day toll with 3,971 deaths on May 5, 2021

Chennai

05 May 2021 22:53 IST

India continues to top the world in daily cases and deaths.

For the second time since the outbreak, India reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases with 4,12,095 until 11.30 p.m. on May 5, which is also the highest single-day spike. The country recorded 3,971 deaths, the highest single-day toll.

The cumulative tally stood at 2,10,41,370 cases and 2,29,573 deaths. Maharashtra reported 57,640 infections, followed by Karnataka (50,112) and Kerala (41,953)

Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (920) on may 5. Uttar Pradesh followed with 357 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 346 new casualties.

As many as 3,30,404 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 1,72,68,955.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States and UTs.

Over 14.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 5.

India continued to top the world in daily cases and deaths. Nearly one in two COVID-19 cases in the world are recorded in India. On average, the country recorded over 3.8 lakh cases a day. At about 59,000 cases a day on average, Brazil was a distant second. The country recorded 3,571 deaths a day on average, which accounted for 27% of the world’s fatalities due to COVID-19. Brazil, which ranked second, recorded 2,366 deaths daily on average.