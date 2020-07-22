Coronavirus | India records highest single-day recoveries

India reported its highest ever number of recoveries on a single day, with 28,472 COVID-19 patients having been cured or discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“With this, the number of patients recovered stands at 7,53,049. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate to 63.13%,” said the Ministry. It said the constantly increasing number of recovered patients had further widened the difference with active cases. “This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend. While the national recovery rate has improved, 19 States and union territories are posting a recovery rate higher than the national average,” said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday received the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from the Temasek Foundation, Singapore. The Foundation has offered to donate 20,000 concentrators to India. The remaining concentrators will be received next month and these devices will be made available to States and union territories for use in management of moderate COVID-19 cases.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, said these concentrators were helpful in the management of patients classified as moderate cases, who might require low oxygen support.

“They convert atmospheric air to therapeutic oxygen that has a concentration of 90-95%. As the machine obviates the need for transportation and refilling of heavy oxygen cylinders, they can be placed in the wards where such patients are provided care. These machines can be used at COVID Care Centres and railway coaches that have been re-purposed as COVID Care Centres,” he said.