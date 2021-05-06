Coronavirus | India records 4,06,749 new cases, 3,783 fatalities

Maharashtra leads with 62,194 infections

India recorded 4,06,749 new COVID-19 cases and 3,783 fatalities as of 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,14,77,323 cases and 2,33,932 deaths.

Also Read Prime Minister reviews public health response to COVID-19

Maharashtra reported 62,194 infections, followed by Karnataka (49,058) and Kerala (42,464). Maharashtra also recorded 853 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (350) and Delhi (335).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures. About 20.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday, about 4.5 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 1.74 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period, a week ago. The number of daily doses has been on a declining trend since mid-April.

Also Read A CT scan for COVID merits a word of caution

Nearly 19.23 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday (the results for which were made available on Thursday). This is the second-highest number of tests conducted on a single day. The highest of 19.45 lakh tests was recorded on April 30.

India’s test positivity rate is about 21.5%. That is, approximately one in five persons tested are positive.

India continues to record the most number of daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the world. The country accounts for one in every two infections and one in four deaths recorded worldwide every day.

The average cases in India are six times that of Brazil, which records the second most infections globally — over 58,400 cases. India also records 1.5 times more average deaths than Brazil, which records the second most deaths globally — over 2,300 deaths.