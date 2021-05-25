Coronavirus | India records 3,967 new deaths on May 25, 2021

CHENNAI

Maharashtra registered 1,137 casualties, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

India recorded 1,98,238 new COVID-19 cases and 3,967 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on May 25. The country has so far reported a total of 2,71,45,906 cases and 3,11,229 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 34,285 new infections, followed by Kerala (29,803) and Maharashtra (24,136). Maharashtra recorded 1,137 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (588) and Tamil Nadu (468). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States.

More than 20.58 lakh samples were tested in the country on May 24 (the results for which were made available on May 25), which is around 1.29 lakh tests more than those conducted on May 23. It is also 2.95 lakh more tests than those conducted on the previous Monday (May 17). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 12% as on May 24 compared with 17.6% recorded a week before.

Nearly 24.3 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 25, which is over 14.8 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. As on May 24, India administered an average of 15.28 lakh doses daily, which is significantly fewer than the average daily doses given as on April 24, which stood at 26.13 lakh.

About 16.5% of India’s adult population, 36.5% of the country’s 45+ population and 41.8% of those aged above 60 have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

About 10% of Tamil Nadu and 9% of Uttar Pradesh’s adult population have received at least one dose, while 26% each in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have done so.