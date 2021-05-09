Coronavirus | India records 3.55 lakh new cases, 3,461 deaths in 24 hours

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 22:23 IST

Maharahstra, Karnataka top list

India recorded 3,55,174 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. As many as 3,461 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,26,51,267 cases and 2,45,860 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 48,401 infections, followed by Karnataka (47,930) and Kerala (35,801). Maharashtra also recorded 572 casualties, followed by Karnataka (490) and Uttar Pradesh (296).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.65 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday (the results for which were made available on Sunday). Daily tests have remained around the 18-lakh mark between May 6-8. As many as 30.22 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

On both May 7 and 8, India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths. Prior to May 7, the daily recorded deaths in the country never crossed the 4,000 mark. With 2,42,399 cumulative deaths recorded until May 8, India’s death toll is the third highest in the world after that of the U.S. and Brazil. However, among the five countries with the highest recorded death toll, daily fatalities are rising only in India.

Only 20.23 lakh daily vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is about 3.49 lakh doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is around 1.97 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago. A total of 16.94 crore doses have been administered in the country as on 7 a.m. on Sunday.