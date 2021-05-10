Coronavirus | India records 3,493 new deaths

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 22:49 IST

Country adds more than 3 lakh cases; massive drop in number of tests conducted

India recorded 3,05,284 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Monday. As many as 3,493 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,29,67,832 cases and 2,49,641 deaths.

Coronavirus updates | May 10, 2021

Karnataka reported 39,305 infections, followed by Maharashtra (37,236) and Tamil Nadu (28,978). Karnataka also recorded 596 casualties, followed by Maharashtra (549) and Uttar Pradesh (278). The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States.

Only 14.74 lakh samples were tested on Sunday (the results for which were made available on Monday), which is 3.91 lakh fewer than the number of tests conducted on Saturday. It is also 30,000 fewer than those conducted the previous Sunday (May 2). A total of 30.37 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Only 6.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, which is 12.86 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is around 3.54 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, a week ago.

The daily vaccination rate in the country has fallen sharply since mid-April. As on May 9, only 18.44 lakh doses were administered daily on an average which is significantly lower than the 35.74 lakh doses recorded a month ago. In Uttar Pradesh (7.4%), Tamil Nadu (8.5%), Bihar (8.7%) and Assam (9.9%), less than 10% of the adult population had received the first dose of a vaccine as on May 9.