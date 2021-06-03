Coronavirus | India records over 1.31 lakh fresh cases, more than 2,700 deaths on June 3, 2021

Workers holding documents as they wait for their turn to receive the first dose of Covishield vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre in Kolkata on June 3.

Chennai

03 June 2021 22:10 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 24,405 new infections, followed by Kerala (18,853) and Karnataka (18,324).

India recorded 1,31,280 new COVID-19 cases and 2,705 new deaths till 10.47 p.m. IST on June 3. The country has so far reported a total of 2,85,72,359 cases and 3,40,719 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 24,405 new infections, followed by Kerala (18,853) and Karnataka (18,324). Maharashtra recorded 643 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (514) and Tamil Nadu (460). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Jharkhand and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

21.59 lakh tests

Around 21.59 lakh samples were tested in the country on June 2 (the results for which were made available on June 3). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 6.4% on June 2 compared to 10.9% recorded a week before.

About 24.97 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 3, which is 3,000 doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is 5 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country stood at 26.21 lakh on June 2, which is more than the 21.83 lakh recorded on May 2.

While the seven-day rolling average of daily recorded COVID-19 cases in India continues to decrease, it is still registering the highest number of new cases in the world. The two other countries with the highest new case count after India were Brazil (63,626) and Argentina (32,860).

India continues to record the most number of average daily deaths in the world. The two other countries with the highest new death count per day after India were Brazil (1,896) and Mexico (844).