Coronavirus | India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1: Health Ministry

Referring to data from WHO situation report-119, the Ministry said 3,11,847 COVID-19 mortalities have been reported till May 19 worldwide which is about 4.1 deaths per lakh population.

India has so far about 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against the global figure of 4.1, the Union Health Ministry said as the number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 3,163 on May 19 and the total cases reached 1,01,139.

Also, a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested for COVID-19 on May 18 in the country. So far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested, the Ministry said.

Among the countries with high COVID-19 casualties, the U.S. with 87,180 fatalities has 26.6 deaths per lakh population. The U.K. has reported 34,636 deaths and has approximately 52.1 deaths per lakh population, it said.

Italy with 31,908 instances of coronavirus fatalities so far has around 52.8 deaths per lakh population. France has so far reported 28,059 casualties which is about 41.9 deaths per lakh population while Spain with 27, 650 fatalities has about 59.2 deaths per lakh.

Germany, Iran, Canada, Netherlands and Mexico with 7,935 deaths, 6,988 deaths, 5,702 deaths, 5,680 deaths and 5,045 fatalities have a mortality of around 9.6, 8.5, 15.4, 33.0 and 4.0 per lakh population respectively.

China, which so far has recorded 4,645 casualties due to COVID-19 so far has approximately 0.3 deaths per lakh population.

“The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases,” the Ministry said.

On testing, it said from one laboratory conducting COVID-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories.

“Duly forging partnerships with all central government labs, state medical colleges, private medical colleges and private sector, the testing capacity in the country has been expanded,” the Ministry said.

Other testing machines like TrueNAT and CBNAAT have also been mobilised to ramp up testing.

Through 14 AIIMS-like mentor institutions, handholding of labs across the country is undertaken to ensure adequate bio-safety standards and accreditation of the laboratories, the Ministry said.

To maintain steady supply of testing material to the labs, 15 depots have been created by roping in India Post and private agencies for distribution.

Many Indian companies have been supported to undertake production of testing material which was earlier primarily sourced from abroad.

“This has helped in maintaining steady supplies across the country,” the Ministry said.