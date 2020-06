Coronavirus | India overtakes Italy in number of COVID-19 cases

A street vendor selling sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment waits for customers in New Delhi on June 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP

05 June 2020 23:23 IST

India now has the sixth highest number of cases, surpassing Italy.

India on Friday registered 9,332 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths. The tally now stands at 2,36,047, including 1,16,258 active cases, and 6,647 deaths. The country now has the sixth highest number of cases, surpassing Italy. Advertising Advertising

