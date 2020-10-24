Coronavirus India lockdown Day 212 updates | Next 3 months key to containing COVID-19, says Health Minister

The next three months are going to be decisive in determining the trajectory of COVID-19 for India, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. He said that India has shown improvement over the last three months and “from recording over 95,000 COVID-cases in a day, the cases have been substantially reduced to less than 55,000 cases in a day."

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccine update

AstraZeneca, J&J vaccine trials back on track in U.S.

Two major clinical trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines got back on track in the United States Friday — providing a glimmer of hope as the number of cases skyrocket across the country.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 223,000 Americans, and the health crisis is a top issue in the presidential election pitting incumbent Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

AstraZeneca announced that the trial of its vaccine candidate, developed with Britain's University of Oxford, has resumed in the U.S., the only country where it remained suspended following a participant's illness six weeks ago.

USA

U.S. breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 84,000 new infections

The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally.

The spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the presidential election on Nov. 3 and is hitting battleground states such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. On Thursday, the United States reported a near-record 76,195 new cases.

The previous record was 77,299 new cases on July 16. At the time, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients hit 47,000 and two weeks later deaths rose to an average of 1,200 per day. - Reuters