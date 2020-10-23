Coronavirus India lockdown Day 211 updates | Serosurvey finds that 32.3% residents in Chennai have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

India reported 55,839 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 78% recorded from 10 States and Union Territories (UTs). Kerala reported the most number of cases, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the Health ministry.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

CSIR-CCMB working on three varied potential COVID-19 vaccine platforms

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Rakesh Mishra on Thursday disclosed the institute has been working on three varied platforms in association with other CSIR labs in Chandigarh and Kolkata on potential vaccines to deal with COVID-19 virus.

“These platforms are slightly different from the vaccines currently under testing. They are based on ‘pseudo virus’ and ‘pre-processed protiens’. We are now testing them on mice, if they are responsive, we will give the technology to Aurobindo Pharma for making of vaccines,” he told the media during the launch of ‘CoronaAID’ food supplement.

At the same time, he cautioned that an ‘effective’ vaccine could be many months or years away. “It may or may not come. We should be prepared to fight this pandemic without a vaccine. Even if we are lucky to get a vaccine out by the end of the year or later, it could take many months to vaccinate the 1.30 billion people across the country because of the logistics required in maintaining cold storage chains and likely requirement of more than one dose,” he explained.

USA

U.S. gives full approval to antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, after conditional authorization was given in May.

Gilead said the drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, was the only specific treatment for COVID-19 approved so far under a more rigorous process.

However, other treatments have received authorization for emergency use, though that approval can be revoked once the public health emergency sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Other medications, like the steroid dexamethasone, are also being used in the fight against Covid-19.

Tamil nadu

Serosurvey finds that 32.3% residents in Chennai have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

The second serological survey in Chennai has found that one-third of the population has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection and has developed antibodies.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, of the 6,389 samples tested, 2,062 were positive for the presence of IgG antibodies, recording an overall positivity of 32.3%.

The first serological survey, the results of which were released in early September, found that one-fifth of the population in the city was exposed to the infection.