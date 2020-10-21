Coronavirus India lockdown Day 209 updates | Reinfection in India is currently under investigation, says ICMR

21 October 2020 10:48 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research callsfor sustained caution against COVID-19 and pointed out that any negligence could lead to reinfection.

The Centre on Tuesday said it was keenly following the Solidarity trial interim report results, which indicated that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalised patients. “The results are interim, not peer reviewed. Debate and discussion are on and we will take the results of these trials into consideration. Alongside, the benefit of blood plasma for COVID-19 patients is under review and debate,” CMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava said.at a Health Ministry press conference.

“COVID-19 reinfection in India is currently under investigation and we are collecting data on this. As per the knowledge that we have now, we understand that after COVID-19 infection, antibodies stay in the body for anywhere between 3-5 months. If the person gets infected again after 90 days, it is called reinfection,” Dr. Bhargave said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

After a long interval, theatres look towards resuming shows

After waiting for almost seven months, cinema hall owners in Tamil Nadu are eager to get back to business. They are waiting for the State government to give a go ahead, but film producers insist that it cannot be “business as usual” until the theatre owners agree to their many demands.

Members of the Tamil Film Active Producers’ Association (TFAPA) have placed three main demands, among others: abolish the virtual print fee (VPF); renegotiate theatrical revenue-sharing formula and provide a share in the revenue made via online ticketing.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases outpace recoveries for first time in 2 weeks

Maharashtra reported 8,151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to take its total case tally to 16,09,516. For the first time in nearly a fortnight, the recoveries were less than the case surge, with 7,429 patients being discharged. The State’s active cases stand at 1,74,265.

With 213 more deaths, the death toll has reached 42,453. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,92,308, with the recovery rate rising to 86.5%.

New Delhi

Active coronavirus cases rise after dip

As many as 3,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,36,750, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 41 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,081. Of the total cases, 3,06,747 people have recovered and there are 23,922 active cases.

Kerala/Karnataka

Two southern States register decline in positivity rate

Data from Kerala’s Health department appeared to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with a decline in many districts on Tuesday. However, the trend could be decided by factors such as school reopening, the Sabarimala pilgrimage and local body polls, public health experts who did not wish to be identified said. On Tuesday, Kerala registered 6,591 cases from 53,901 samples.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,297 new cases and 66 deaths. While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 6.41%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.04%.

