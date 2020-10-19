Coronavirus India lockdown Day 207 updates | Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

19 October 2020 09:27 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.9 million, death toll over 1.1 million.

India passed its COVID-19 peak in September and, if current trends continue, there will be “minimal cases” by February, according to a modelling study commissioned by the Department of Science and Technology. It noted that India’s COVID burden is expected to be capped at 106 lakh symptomatic infections by early next year, with less than 50,000 active cases from December.

India passed its COVID-19 peak in September and, if current trends continue, there will be "minimal cases" by February, according to a modelling study commissioned by the Department of Science and Technology.

Here are the latest updates:

Worldwide

Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.

It took just 32 days to go from 30 million global cases to 40 million, compared with the 38 days it took to get from 20 to 30 million, the 44 days between 10 and 20 million, and the three months it took to reach 10 million cases from when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in early January. Record one-day increases in new infections were seen at the end of last week, with global coronavirus cases rising above 400,000 for the first time. - Reuters

Karnataka

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka predicted to touch 1 million by Nov. 12

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka is expected to touch one million by November 12, by which time the number of victims may reach 12,800.

These are among the predictions by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima, a management consulting firm, with the support of Public Health Foundation of India. By deploying the Pandemic and Epidemic Management System to study COVID-19 trends across India, Jeevan Raksha made two forecasts for Karnataka during August and September, whose margin of error was 3%.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 positive cases, which increased from 2,19,926 on August 16 to 4,40,411 on September 12 and to 7,17,915 on October 12, is expected to touch 10,00,000 on November 12. Positive cases are likely to touch a million when India’s surge is anticipated to reach 92,35,000 on November 12 from 71,65,741 on October 12.

Vaccine update

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to begin trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine soon

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are expected to pursue late stage clinical trials of intranasal COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months once they receive regulatory approval, the Health Minister has said. Dr.

Harsh Vardhan said the late stage trial generally involves thousands of participants, sometimes 30,000 to 40,000. - Reuters

Europe

Europe surges past 250,000 coronavirus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns.

European nations have ratcheted up restrictions on daily life to tackle soaring infections, with a 44% increase in cases this week.

Nighttime curfews on millions came into force in France this weekend and Switzerland required all its citizens to wear masks in indoor public places.

But Israel has managed to flatten its outbreak through draconian measures including a ban on travelling more than a kilometre from home.

