Coronavirus India lockdown Day 206 updates | Global COVID cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

18 October 2020 10:00 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak.

Europe, which successfully tamped down the first surge of infections, has emerged as the new coronavirus epicentre in recent weeks and is reporting on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week. As a region, Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

India COVID tally

61,871 new infections, 1,033 more fatalities in country

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03%, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.45% of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.52%. - PTI

Mumbai

Mumbai airport offers express RTPCR tests for passengers

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced its express COVID-19 RT-PCR test facility for all passengers departing from the airport.

This facility is also available for non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off or collect their loved ones.

“This initiative addresses passenger concerns regarding the different COVID-19 regulations across domestic and international destinations,” Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the airport operator said in a statement.

Kerala

Despite a drop in tests, fresh cases in Kerala edge past 9,000

Kerala reported 9,016 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday from 52,067 samples.

The test positivity rate stood at 17.31%, higher than the 14.05% of the previous day. After testing 73,816 samples on October 7, the highest number, subsequent days showed testing drop to 38,259 samples on October 12. Samples tested in a daybarely went above 50,000, since then. The sudden drop in testing has been attributed to technical glitches in the new Lab Diagnosis and Management System.

The total samples tested in a day, as given out by the Health department, does not specify daily tests carried out daily to detect new cases. Since the total samples includes repeat samples and antigen tests done prior to discharging patients (on average, 7,500-8,000 a day), actual samples tested to detect new infections daily were described as likely lower than the claimed figure.

