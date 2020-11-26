Coronavirus live updates | AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results

26 November 2020 11:09 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for “surveillance, containment and caution” in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the ongoing festival season and onset of winter. said that States and Union Territories (UTs), based on their assessment of the situation, may “impose local restrictions” such as “night curfew” with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Punjab to reimpose night curfew from December 1 amid apprehension of second wave

Amid the grim COVID-19 situation in Delhi-National Capital Region and apprehensions of a second wave in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the State, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities with effect from December 1.

The curbs, which will shall be reviewed on December 15, will allow all hotels, restaurants and marriage venues to remain open till 9.30 p.m. Night curfew will remain in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., announced the Chief Minister.

Giving details of the new restrictions after a high-level State COVID-19 review meeting, an official statement said fine for not following guidelines shall be hiked from the present ₹500 to ₹1,000.

Syringe firms ready to meet demand

The All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA) has now written to the Central Government offering an additional capacity of over 350 million syringes per month in order to meet the entire demand for mass COVID-19 vaccination through domestic production. The Association said that this additional capacity has already been built up by its members, having observed the critical shortage of masks and PPE (personal protection equipment) kits faced by India and other countries around the world earlier this year.

AISNMA is the sole nodal association for syringe manufacturers in India and has 19 members located across the country.

MHA issues fresh guidelines for COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for “surveillance, containment and caution” in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the ongoing festival season and onset of winter. The MHA has stressed that States should ensure 80% contacts of all persons found COVID-19 positive should be traced in 72 hours and their “tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up” for the next 14 days should be done strictly.

The order issued on Wednesday is called ‘Guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution’, which will be effective from 1-31 December. The previous order issued on October 27 applicable in the month of November was called ‘Guidelines for reopening’. Before that, the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 were called ‘Unlock guidelines’.

The MHA said that States and Union Territories (UTs), based on their assessment of the situation, may “impose local restrictions” such as “night curfew” with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19. “However, State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government,” MHA order said.

Phase-3 of Covaxin vaccine trials commences in Guntur

The third phase of clinical trials of Covaxin began at the Infectious Disease (Fever Hospital) Hospital at Gorantla on Wednesday. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar launched the vaccine trials. The vaccine vials have come from the Indian Council for Medical Research, Pune.

The Collector said that based on the guidelines of ICMR, the phase-3 trials have begun at the ID Hospital. The phase-2 clinical trials were held at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad in which 717 patients were covered.

The ICMR trials at ID Hospital would cover 1,000 patients in a month and the detailed report would be sent to ICMR.

AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement describing the error on Wednesday came days after the company and the university described the shots as “highly effective” and made no mention of why some study participants didn’t receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.