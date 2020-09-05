National

Coronavirus | India may see 65 lakh cases by September end, says Chidambaram

A health worker prepares for swab test during the COVID-19 medical camp, in Mumbai. File

A health worker prepares for swab test during the COVID-19 medical camp, in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

As the number of COVID 19 cases crossed the 40 lakh mark on Friday, the former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said the country may touch the 65 lakh mark by September end.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidamabaram took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement of winning the battle in 21 days and claimed that India was the only country that couldn’t gain from the lockdown.

“I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh,” he said.

“The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India. PM Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded,” Mr Chidambaram added.

