National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 2

1/18

As the Union government is taking more steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, here are a few pictures from our photographers that highlight the situation across the country on March 26

Other Slideshows

Four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University will be put to use by Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in their fight against the Coronavirus. These drones are usually used in agricultural activity.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 2

A face mask has been put on the iconic common man's statue in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police started reaching out to e-commerce platforms to ensure that essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches.

In pictures | Lockdown Day 1

Delhi police personnel checking the ID cards of motorists during curfew in West Delhi. According to WHO's March 23 update, globally, over 14,000 people have died, and more than 334,000 have been infected.

In pictures | India in lockdown mode

Scene from a Gurgaon highrise. Many people in Gurgaon stepped out into their balconies as sirens blared and people beat thalis, on Sunday, March 22,2020.

In pictures: Deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew'

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

Coronavirus | A silent scourge that sweeps the globe

First blush Ashraf plucking lotuses at Pallar Kayal in Thirunavaya in Malappuram district of Kerala for supplying to temples in the State and outside. Muslims in the village have been in this line of work for half a century.

Muslim families grow lotuses for temples in Kerala village

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
A face mask has been put on the iconic common man's statue in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police started reaching out to e-commerce platforms to ensure that essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches.
In pictures | Lockdown Day 1
Delhi police personnel checking the ID cards of motorists during curfew in West Delhi. According to WHO's March 23 update, globally, over 14,000 people have died, and more than 334,000 have been infected.
In pictures | India in lockdown mode
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY