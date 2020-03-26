In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown Day 2

1/18

Four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University will be put to use by Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in their fight against the Coronavirus. These drones are usually used in agricultural activity. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Zone-5 Greater Chennai Corporation workers, ready for the disinfection procedure, are seen with their new protective mask and suits and the power-spray disinfectants with a portable mist fogging machine. Borders of all the other districts have also been closed to avoid community spread. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

People are being served food at the Amma canteen in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. About 10 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Coimbatore distributed food to the needy, homeless, and field workers on March 26, 2020. Photo: M. Periasamy

Usual business at Mumbai's dhobi ghat, which usually receives clothes for washing from hospitals, railways and the general public, has been put to rest for the last five days. With 15 more cases on March 26, Maharashtra’s total case stands at 122 and around 15,000 people are under quarantine. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Food is being served to homeless people near the Yamuna Pushta area in New Delhi. Despite appeals to not hoard essentials, rice, atta and bread packets, and tetrapacks of milk and juice were all out of stock at many stores in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

In keeping with the government’s advisory, a couple enters into a wedlock in a simple ceremony at Pandi Muneeswarar Temple near Melamadai junction in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. A particular locality in Madurai, where a patient died of COVID-19, was fully barricaded, forcing residents of the area to remain indoors. Photo: R. Ashok

Volunteers provide tea to police personnel on duty in Erode, Tamil Nadu. As many as 80 policemen in two shifts guard Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas, both in the Corporation limits, where 295 families comprising 1,118 persons were home-quarantined. Fourteen streets were cordoned off and the policemen were posted for duty round the clock to prevent entry of others into the areas. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN

An elderly couple pulls up their grocery with the help of a rope that was delivered to them at door step at Parel in Mumbai. Elderly people have been specially cautioned by the government to stay at home after coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing was not maintained in some shops as people queued up for vegetables and groceries. Photo: Vivek Bendre

A homeless person, in search of food, drags himself to cross the road on a deserted street in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. To keep the flow of food supplies at a steady level and to see that it reaches all people, the district administration has implemented specific timings, as per an order. Photo: K.R. Deepak

A graffiti on the deserted Western Express Highway at Bandra in Mumbai. Ever since Mumbai reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on March 11, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken on the mammoth task of contact-tracing. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

A municipal worker sprays disinfectants on a Puducherry Road Transport Corporation bus at the new bus stand in Puducherry. The Puducherry government on March 24 announced ₹2,000 for all ration cardholders in the Union Territory to compensate the livelihood loss due to disruption of work owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has put up hoardings signifying importance of home quarantine in Mumbai. Mumbai’s first COVID-19 patients — a senior Andheri couple who were part of a 40-member Dubai-Abu Dhabi tour group — were among the eight patients discharged from Kasturba Hospital on March 24. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Labourers from Andhra Pradesh, who were working in Chennai, walk towards the T.N.-A.P. border to reach their hometown. Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had warned that the police will seize bikes of motorists who venture out despite prohibitory orders. Photo: M. Vedhan

A man wearing a mask walks past a junction during the complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Four persons tested positive from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on March 25, taking the total number of cases to 11. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

A view of the deserted Kaushambi bus depot in Uttar Pradesh (Delhi - UP Border) in New Delhi. Migrant labourers, who got stranded in Delhi-NCR amid the curbs, were seen running pillar to post in search of public transport to reach their native places in U.P., Bihar and other States. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

BBMP staff painting boxes to maintain social distance during business hours at KR market premises in Bangalore. The BBMP will be using drones and sweeping machines to disinfect the city’s thoroughfares, markets, offices, and places where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. Photo: Sampath Kumar G.P.

An exhibition on the safety precautions to be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the Collectorate in Puducherry. The Puducherry Government on Wednesday announced that students of classes I to IX of the State Board, will be promoted as the annual examinations this year could not be held. Photo: S.S. Kumar