In pictures | Lockdown Day 1

A face mask has been put on the iconic common man's statue in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police started reaching out to e-commerce platforms to ensure that essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Today’s meeting of the Union Cabinet was done keeping social distancing in mind. The Ministry of Home Affairs released a GO reiterating that there will be no shortage of essential items during the 21-day lockdown. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sanitary workers cleaning and disinfecting the bus bays at the central bus stand in Tiruchi. Tamil Nadu sanctioned ₹2,187 crore towards cash support, essential commodities. Photo: M. Moorthy

Belagavi city corporation officers are drawing boxes outside shops to ensure safe social distancing for buyers. Similar steps would be taken up in rural areas, said Zilla Panchayat CEO K.V. Rajendra. Photo: P.K. Badiger

Maharashtra couple erect 'Gudi' to celebrate new year, 'Gudi Padva' at Girgaum in Mumbai. Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Women carry a gas cylinder to their home from a distribution centre in South Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a WhatsApp number (+912026127394) for citizens to ask questions regarding coronavirus and fact-check their information. Photo: Vivek Bendre

A good samaritan (on the left) distributes food packets to homeless people in Kandivali West on the first day of lockdown. A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 died within hours of being admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Monday. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The otherwise busy General Hospital in Ernakulam saw only a trickle of patients on Wednesday, day one of the 21-day national lockdown. In the photo, patients stand in queue with space in between as advised by medical professionals. Photo: H. Vibhu

Police put up banners on social distancing at Tilak Chowk, popularly known as Alka Chowk, amid concerns about the virus, in Pune. Pune-based MyLab is the first indigenous manufacturer to be approved for deploying kits for COVID-19 testing. Photo: Jignesh Mistry

Volunteers distributing food to migrant workers at Chinthadripet community hall in Chennai. They are stuck in MGR Central Station from March 22 since all trains are suspended till April 14, 2020. The special, exclusive hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital will be ready to take patients from Friday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. Photo: R. Ragu

Panchayat volunteers and staff conducting door-to-door survey to identify foreign returnees and health conditions at Kanuru area in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the containment zone in Vijayawada is being sanitised. Photo: V. Raju

The usually crowded Ernakulam market wears a deserted look even as traders get ready to unload fresh stocks that reached on Wednesday morning. Wholesalers said that supplies have dipped, but loads were coming to the market despite the 21-days lockdown that began from Tuesday midnight. The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give free provisions to all ration card holders in the State. Photo: H. Vibhu

With Section 144 enforced in the district, armed policemen guard the Erode Railway Junction in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Nearly 50,000 micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore, employing over five lakh workers, have stopped operations since Tuesday evening. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN

People buying vegetables at Keshavpur sabzi mandi during the curfew in West Delhi. Despite repeated appeals from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the public on the perils of gathering in a crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic, food markets in West Delhi saw robusts crowds on day 1 of the 21-day national lockdown. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Only vehicles carrying essential commodities are allowed to run in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. Lot of people were blocked from driving there. Promulgating Section 144 under the Cr.PC in Tiruchi district, Collector S. Sivarasu said residents would not be allowed to venture out of their homes except for buying essential commodities or in emergency situations. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen