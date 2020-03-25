National

In pictures | Lockdown Day 1

On March 25 update, India spent its first day under the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before. Here are photos by The Hindu photographers showcasing the situation in the country today.

Delhi police personnel checking the ID cards of motorists during curfew in West Delhi. According to WHO's March 23 update, globally, over 14,000 people have died, and more than 334,000 have been infected.

Scene from a Gurgaon highrise. Many people in Gurgaon stepped out into their balconies as sirens blared and people beat thalis, on Sunday, March 22,2020.

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

First blush Ashraf plucking lotuses at Pallar Kayal in Thirunavaya in Malappuram district of Kerala for supplying to temples in the State and outside. Muslims in the village have been in this line of work for half a century.

Photo finish: A pair of buffaloes and their jockey race to the finish point at Paivalike near Kasaragod in Kerala.

The beginning: A worker cleans Pashmina wool in a factory in Srinagar.

