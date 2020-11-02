Coronavirus India lockdown day 221 updates | Maharashtra’s new cases outweigh recoveries

02 November 2020 09:40 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.12 million, death toll at 1.19 million.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Sunday that it is planning to launch its vaccine for COVID-19 in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities. The company’s vaccine candidate Covaxin has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s new cases outweigh recoveries

After a near-continual fortnight of recoveries outpacing cases, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 3,726 patients discharged. The State’s total case tally stands at 16,83,775 while the number of active cases has risen to 1,25,109.

With 113 patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll reached 44,024. The cumulative recoveries have climbed to 15,14,079 with the State’s recovery rate rising further to 89.92%.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Theatres, multiplexes gearing up to reopen on November 10 around Tamil Nadu

Theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have indicated that they will resume operations from November 10 following the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the State and Central governments.

A few standalone theatres said they will wait for another week and take a decision on the basis of the films that are ready for release. If there are no new releases from the Tamil industry, theatre-owners are planning to re-release a few films or screen other language films.

Read more

Europe

Europe's COVID-19 cases double in five weeks, total infections surpass 10 million

Europe's new COVID-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, propelling the region on Sunday across the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally. Just last month, both Latin America and Asia reported over 10 million total cases in their regions. The United States alone has over 9 million cases with a rapidly accelerating outbreak. -Reuters

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet.