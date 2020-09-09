Coronavirus India lockdown Day 168 updates | Opening places of worship with guidelines not practical: Maharashtra

A group of people getting ready for COVID-19 testing in Ongole.

09 September 2020 09:32 IST

Cumulative COVID-19 tests done so far had exceeded 5 crore in the country. “India has come a long way from conducting just one test from the lab at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, in January 2020 to [touch] 5,06,50,128 on Tuesday...” said a release issued by the Health Ministry

“Our COVID-19 numbers are rising — we haven’t stabilised yet. The pandemic is still on and a large population is still vulnerable,” said NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul, at a press conference organised by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

He said Oxford University’s vaccine candidate, called ‘Covishield’ in India, will soon go into Phase 3 trial in 17 sites across India, including Pune and Delhi.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am | Singapore

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

More and more Indian workers are returning home as Singapore businesses cut down on workforce following the severe impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

“On an average, about 100 Indian nationals in Singapore continue to register daily with the High Commission here for flights back home, with over 11,000 having registered so far,” Indian High Commissioner P. Kumaran said on Wednesday.

Special flights have been arranged as part of the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission and, wherever necessary, more flights are added to help meet the high demand for some destinations to help Indian nationals return home as they have lost their jobs, or going back for medical treatment or family-distress situation, he said.

9.30 am | New Delhi

As testing crosses 40,000, Delhi records 3,609 cases

With the Capital reporting a record number of COVID-19 tests, 3,609 new cases were added to its tally in the past 24 hours — taking the total number of cases to 1,97,135 on Tuesday.

This is the highest number of cases reported in the city in 77 days; but 45,797 tests were done in the past 24 hours, which is the highest since the virus outbreak.

This is the first time the number of tests has crossed the 40,000 mark in the city.

9.00 am | Maharashtra

Opening places of worship with guidelines not practical: Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that opening of religious places, even with guidelines, is not a “practical” solution and it has decided against it till the COVID-19 situation improves.

The State government on Tuesday was responding to a public interest litigation filed by a local NGO seeking direction that temples in the State be opened for worshippers.

7.00 am

Oxford vaccine trial put on hold over safety concern

AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a statement that the “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”

The study is testing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford researchers at sites including India, the United States and the United Kingdom, where the adverse event was reported.

The nature of the safety issue and when it happened were not immediately known, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News.

