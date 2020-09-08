Coronavirus India lockdown Day 167 updates | Andhra’s COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

08 September 2020 09:29 IST

India’s total recovered cases crossed 32.5 lakh on Monday, with 69,564 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest COVID-recoveries with 11,915 recovered cases. Karnataka and Maharashtra followed with 9,575 and 7,826 recoveries respectively while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered 5,820 and 4,779 recoveries, a release from the Union Health Ministry said. These 5 States together contributed 57% of the recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The same five States are also contributing 60% of the total cases with Maharashtra at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%) and Tamil Nadu (11.0%).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am | New Delhi

Testing camp set up inside Parliament

The Delhi government on Monday said it has set up a COVID-19 testing camp inside Parliament and is awaiting venue options from the administrative departments of many Central government buildings across Lutyens’ Delhi for the same.

“Recommendations regarding the venue and size of the camps are expected to be received over the coming few days,” said a government official, adding that the government is inching closer to its target of 40,000 daily tests. The government has already ramped up testing for COVID-19 at transit points and court complexes.

The rationale behind setting up camps at such buildings is to allow more testing as people return to their “normal” work routine, a source said.

Read more

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Woman positive for COVID-19 with ruptured brain aneurysm undergoes surgery

A 46-year-old woman from Tirumangalam, who was positive for COVID-19 and suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm, was successfully operated upon at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on September 2.

Dean of GRH J. Sangumani said on Monday that the patient arrived in a critical state, battling for her life and requiring oxygen support.

Dr. Sangumani said that the patient continues to be on ventilator support in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit but is slowly making progress. "To perform a neurosurgery in the time of COVID-19 is difficult but the doctors worked through it tirelessly," he said.

Read more

9.00 am | Japan

Japan’s economy shrinks 28% in 2Q, worse than 1st estimate

Japan’s economy shrank at a record, even worse rate in the April-June quarter than initially estimated.

The Cabinet Office said on Tuesday Japan’s seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product contracted at an annualised rate of 28.1%, worse than the 27.8% figure given last month.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has people staying home, restaurants and stores empty or closing, and travel and tourism nose-diving, has hurt all the world’s economies and many companies. It has slammed Japan’s export-reliant economy.

- PTI

8.30 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra hospital asked to deposit overcharged amount in CM’s fund

A private hospital here in Maharashtra has been asked by the district administration to deposit Rs 1.93 lakh into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for allegedly overcharging COVID-19 patients, officials said.

Jalna Collector Ravindra Binwade issued the order on Monday following complaints that some private hospitals were charging hefty amounts from COVID-19 patients.

The collector appointed auditors to look into the bills of patients and it was found that Vivekanand Hospital, a private medical facility here, had allegedly overcharged patients to the tune of Rs 1,93,986, the district administration said in a release.

- PTI

8.00 am | Karnataka

Minister asks for detailed study on reinfection case

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday directed officials to study carefully the COVID-19 reinfection case in a 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru and submit a report on how similar reinfection cases were treated in other States.

The Minister, who on Monday conducted a meeting with task force officials regarding COVID-19 at Vidhana Soudha, said other countries that have reported cases of reinfection have come up with different reasons for it. “We need to study the Bengaluru case in detail to find out if it was a reinfection or if the patient had not been cured completely the first time she had tested positive,” he said.

Read more

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

A.P.’s COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the five lakh mark and reached 5,06,493 on Monday with 8,368 new infections reported in the past day. For the first time after 12 days, the day’s tally was below 10,000.

A.P. is now the second State after Maharashtra to witness five lakh cases and it took just 10 days to see 1,02,877 new infections. Similarly, it took only 42 days for the State’s tally to jump fivefold from one lakh on July 27. Maharashtra took 57 days to cross the five lakh mark since breaching the one lakh mark. However, A.P. has a higher testing ratio and lower death rate than Maharashtra. A.P.’s mortality rate is at 0.89% against Maharashtra’s 2.93%.

Read more

7.00 am | Poland

Double lung transplant virus survivor set to go home

Doctors say Poland’s first double lung transplant COVID-19 patient is feeling fine and will be going home this week.

Doctors who treated 45-year-old Grzegorz Lipinski said Monday that the double transplant was the only way to save him after the virus severely damaged his lungs.

Mr. Lipinski is head of the medical instruments sterilisation room at a hospital in Tychy, southern Poland, that only treats COVID-19 patients.

- AP