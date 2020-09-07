Coronavirus India lockdown Day 166 updates | Metro train services resume across country

07 September 2020 09:07 IST

Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, and the Union Territory of J&K saw a record rise in infections on Sunday.

At least five States in the country registered record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as India neared the 42 lakh mark with 84,701 fresh cases and 959 fatalities.

Metro services are set to re-start in a graded manner across States, except in Maharashtra as the State government decided against it, from Monday morning, after the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 28 gave the go-ahead and the MoHUA announced a standard operating procedure for the same on September 2.

Here are the latest updates:

10.05 am | Tamil Nadu

A Special Sub Inspector of Police, P. Malarsami, 56, attached to Special Intelligence Cell of Madurai City Police died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Monday.

10.00 am

Record single-day spike of 90,802 COVID-19 cases pushes India’s virus caseload to 42,04,613; death toll rises to 71,642, according to the Health Ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 8,82,542, while 32,50,429 people have recovered so far.

9.50 am | New Delhi

Kejriwal warns against showing negligence on Delhi Metro trains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the restarting of Metro train services in the city, saying there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19.

“I am happy Metro(services) starts today. Metro has made good arrangements. We also should not be negligent in following the precautions,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

9.45 am | New Delhi

Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day COVID hiatus

The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both the DMRC and the commuters trod with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system.

The services resumed at 7 a.m. with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. The first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, a senior official of DMRC said.

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Norms violated across Tamil Nadu on lockdown-free Sunday

Basic COVID-19 safety protocols, like maintaining adequate physical distance and wearing masks properly, were compromised in many places across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, during the first lockdown-free Sunday following the unveiling of ‘Unlock 4.0’.

Crowds thronged public places, including open markets, playgrounds and Marina Beach (though officially, the beach is closed to visitors), with people moving about shoulder-to-shoulder in some areas.

9.15 am | Andhra Pradesh

Situation turns the corner in rural areas in Chittoor

After a brief respite from COVID from mid of August till month-end, cases are on the rise once again in urban areas of Chittoor district, while the rural side is heaving a sigh of relief with many mandals registering single-digit cases.

The tally crossed the 45,000-mark in Chittoor by Sunday night, with Tirupati municipal corporation being a major contributor with about 20,000 cases, followed by Srikalahasti and Chittoor civic bodies with over 3,000 cases each.

9.00 am | United Nations

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID vaccines

In what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, the UNICEF will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available, it has said.

With several vaccine candidates showing promise, the UNICEF, in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will lead efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility for 92 low and lower middle-income countries, whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.

The UNICEF will also serve as procurement coordinator to support purchases by 80 higher-income economies, which have expressed their intent to participate in the COVAX Facility and would finance the vaccines from their own budgets, it said.

8.45 am | Tamil Nadu

Workers cleaning the railway station in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on September 7, 2020, as certain train services resumed after a hiatus owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Southern Railway had begun reservations for special trains on September 5. The trains will start running from September 7 as fully reserved services. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed into the stations. All other COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be followed.

8.30 am | West Bengal

COVID-19 cases in Bengal cross 1.80 lakh, discharge rate crosses 85 %

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,087 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the State to 1,80,788. The State registered a death of 52 persons in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 3,562 . The discharge rate of the State further improved to 85.19%.

Of the 52 deaths, eight were recorded in Howrah, 10 in North 24 Parganas and 10 in Howrah district. The three districts have accounted to more than 70 % of all the deaths in the State. In terms of new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded 541 infections taking the total infections to 43,084. In terms of daily COVID-19 Infections North 24 Parganas recorded highest COVID-19 in West Bengal recording 590 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total infections in the district to 37,711. Kolkata , Howrah and North 24 Parganas have recorded more than 50 % of all infections in the State.

8.15 am | Karnataka

Similarity of common cold, COVID-19 symptoms leading to confusion

The fluctuating weather and intermittent rains in the State have resulted in the rise of seasonal viral illnesses including fevers, upper respiratory tract infections, vector-borne diseases such as dengue and water-borne diseases such as typhoid and gastrointestinal problems.

But, with the similarity of the symptoms of these diseases to COVID-19, people are becoming increasingly confused as to whether they have contracted a common cold and cough or COVID-19.

Since some prefer self-medication, assuming it to be a common viral illness, it is some cases leading to complications and resulting in late reporting of COVID-19. Sometimes, by then, doctors have very little time to manage patients.

8.00 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra records another single-day peak: 23,350 cases

Maharashtra touched another high in its single-day case surge, recording 23,350 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday to breach the nine lakh mark as the State’s total case tally soared to 9,07,212. As many as 328 more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 26,604.

Since Wednesday, the State has been hitting a new peak in case spike each day — posting more than 17,000 cases for the first time on September 2, crossing 18,000 the next day, recording more than 19,000 cases on September 4, and adding more than 20,000 cases on Saturday.

With Sunday’s figure, the number of active cases has risen to 2,35,857. In contrast, just 7,826 patients were discharged on Sunday to take the total recoveries till date to 6,44,400.

7.45 am | Tamil Nadu

E-passes cause trouble for returning workers

Months after leaving Chennai, migrants are now returning to the city in flights, as their presence is crucial for the resumption of construction works.

Almost every other day, the Chennai airport has been receiving hundreds of migrant workers, returning from cities like Patna, Kolkata and Guwahati.

But many of them continue to struggle to get e-passes. A few days ago, several workers who landed at the Chennai airport had a tough time getting e-passes and were stranded inside the terminal.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 patient flown to Chennai from Kolkata

A 58-year-old critically ill COVID-19 patient, who was on ventilator support, was airlifted from Kolkata to Chennai on Sunday by ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance with a German-made isolation pod.

Rahul Singh Sardar, co-founder of ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance, said this was most likely the first time a COVID-19 patient on ventilator support was airlifted in the country.

On landing in Chennai, the patient was taken in the pod to MGM Healthcare hospital and transferred to the bed. “From bed-to-bed, we used the isolation pod to eliminate the risk of COVID-19 contraction for the doctors and paramedics,” he said.

Green corridors were formed with the help of the police both in Kolkata and Chennai for swiftly transferring the patient to and from the airport respectively, the statement said.

