Coronavirus India lockdown Day 165 updates | Delhi records 70-day high in new cases

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday issued an updated advisory for COVID-19 testing simplifying the process and giving more flexibility to the State authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing.

Cumulative cases in the country stands at 41,04,497, nearly 11,600 more than Brazil’s tally. However, Brazil’s death toll is about 1.7 times more than India’s. Saturday saw 84,385 confirmed cases and 1,019 deaths. This marked the fourth straight day when more than 80,000 infections were identified.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | New Delhi

Delhi records 70-day high in new cases

On the day when Delhi conducted a record number of COVID-19 tests, the city witnessed the highest number of new cases in over 70 days.

On Saturday, the city reported 2,973 cases in the past 24 hours, according to a Delhi government health bulletin. The tally now stands at 1,88,193.

On June 26, the city had reported 3,460 new cases.