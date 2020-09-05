Coronavirus India lockdown Day 164 updates | ICMR issues advisory allowing 'testing on demand'

05 September 2020 09:03 IST

India has recorded 28% of new COVID-19 infections in the world in the last five days.

India became the third country with more than four million COVID-19 cases in the world on Friday, after the U.S. and Brazil with 6.253 million and 4.047 million cases respectively. The death toll in India reached 69,634, third behind the U.S.’s 1.898 lakh and Brazil’s 1.247 lakh.

Friday saw 80,938 confirmed cases and 1,080 deaths registered. This marked the third straight day when more than 80,000 infections were identified.

10.30 am

India takes 13 days to cross 40 lakh cases from 30 lakh

India’s COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh and 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark.

- PTI

10.00 am | Tamil Nadu

As Chennai malls re-open, here is what the new shopping experience is like

What will a trip to the mall look like today, now that malls have finally been allowed to re-open under Unlock 4.0 for the first time since they were closed for operations on March 25?

At Forum Vijaya Mall in Vadapalani, visitors are required to book a time-slot prior to visiting, which can be done from its social media handle or from the website.

Velachery's Phoenix MarketCity, meanwhile, has launched an application called 'Nhance by Phoenix'. The app has features such as pre-booking entry, locating the stores inside (to reduce ambling), making quick and contactless payments, and even pre-ordering food from anywhere in the mall.

In VR Chennai, stores are allowing only one customer per 75 square feet of space, and shoppers are provided with disposable gloves on request if they want to touch and feel the products. At Express Avenue, operations to open the food courts are currently underway as staffers gradually return from their homes across the country.

9.30 am | Mexico

Mexico states run out of death certificates

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Mexico so hard that governments of several states ran out of death certificates. Officials said Friday the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states - Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Authorities say a million new forms have been printed and are being distributed. The certificates are printed with special characteristics because falsification has been a problem in the past.

Mexico has suffered the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 deaths in the world. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 6,196 to 6,23,090, while deaths rose by 522 to 66,851. Cases in Mexico now appear to have plateaued and are no longer decreasing.

- AP

9.00 am | USA

Biden confirms virus test, says he'll be tested regularly

Joe Biden has said that he's been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee on Friday told reporters of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference in which he blasted Mr. Trump for downplaying the pandemic and thus ensuring that it continued to kill Americans and ravage the economy.

For much of the summer, Mr. Biden's advisers deflected questions about whether the former Vice President was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, travelling sparingly as a precaution.

- AP

8.30 am | Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Metro to ensure highest standards of hygiene: UPMRC

Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of hygiene.

"Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of commuters and it is the safest way to travel," UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav said.

The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow regular operational timings of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. when services resume on September 7.

- PTI

8.00 am | China

BRICS should jointly deal with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic: Chinese FM Wang Yi

BRICS countries should jointly deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, deepen cooperation and strengthen coordination so as to fulfil responsibilities for international peace and global development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Mr. Wang made the remarks while attending the meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS on Friday via a video link.

BRICS countries should jointly deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and jointly promote multilateralism, the recovery of the world economy, and political settlement of hot-spot issues, Mr. Wang, who is also the Chinese State Councilor, said.

7.30 am | Karnataka

Mangaluru Central sees first train in six months

Mangaluru Central Railway Station, one of the major train stations in Karnataka, received its first passenger train post-lockdown on Saturday morning.

Train No. 06515, one of the six intra-State services introduced by South Western Railway, arrived from Bengaluru at 5.55 a.m. The Mangaluru station used to handle over 30 trains a day, but did not handle any Shramik Special train during the lockdown period.

7.00 am | New Delhi

ICMR issues advisory allowing ‘testing on demand’

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday issued a new advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing ‘testing on demand’ for individuals but left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion.

It also advised testing on demand for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry”.

It also suggested that 100% of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection.

