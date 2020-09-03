Coronavirus India lockdown Day 162 live updates | Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike in cases

More than half of COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the 18-44 years age group, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Experts said that depression is a common finding in patients which may be because of a number of reasons including staying in isolation, anxiety related to disease and social stigma.

9 am | Movies

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected. - Reuters

8 am | Gujarat

Gujarat to bring bill on salary cut of MLAs, ministers

The Gujarat government has decided to bring a bill in the upcoming session of the State assembly to cut down the salaries of MLAs and ministers by 30% for one year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to bring this bill, which will replace an ordinance, was taken in the State cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. However, the schedule of the assembly session is yet to be announced. - PTI