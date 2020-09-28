Coronavirus India lockdown Day 186 updates | Health Minister hints at lockdown in Kerala

28 September 2020 09:32 IST

In a reversal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the Health Ministry has advised against the wide usage of investigational therapies such as Remdesivir and plasma therapies.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday cautioned that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) COVID-19 first sero-survey should not create a sense of complacency in people with regard to the virus.

Speaking in his social media interaction Sunday Samvaad-3, Mr. Vardhan said indications from the up-coming second sero survey “are that India is far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.”

9.30 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s total case tally inches towards 13.50 lakh

Maharashtra reported 18,056 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to take the State’s total tally to 13,39,232 of whom 2,73,228 are active ones. With 380 more deaths, the death toll has climbed to 35,571. As many as 13,565 patients were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 10,30,015.

“Of a total 65,65,649 laboratory samples tested thus far, 13,39,232 (20.40%) have returned positive with more than 90,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 76.91%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.66%.

Mumbai reported 2,163 cases to take its total tally to 1,98,846 of whom 26,716 are active. As many as 44 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,794.

9.00 am | Kerala

Health Minister hints at lockdown in Kerala

Kerala is trying its best to prevent another lockdown, however, if COVID-19 transmission continues to surge as has been happening in the past few days, the State may not have other options, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said on Sunday.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Shylaja said the State was facing crucial days ahead as far as the COVID-19 situation was concerned and that the State would have to pay a heavy price if people continued to let go of all vigil against the disease.

The State had managed to keep disease transmission down all these months. However, after people let go of all vigil during the Onam season, followed by the violent political protests on the streets, the test positivity had gone up to 12% now. If people maintained more vigil and observed all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly in the coming days, disease transmission could be held down, she said.

