Coronavirus India lockdown Day 184 updates | RTI query reveals Centre has no data on infected health workers

India has recorded a high of nearly 15 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. “With 14,92,409 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have touched nearly 7 crore (6,89,28,440),” the Ministry said.

The last one crore tests were conducted in merely 9 days.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Kerala

Offices told to follow COVID-19 protocol

District medical authorities have instructed heads of institutions to make sure that COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed in offices.

The instruction comes on the heels of a September 22 government order pertaining to the functioning of the Secretariat and other government offices at full strength.

Employees should take care to sanitise their hands while entering and leaving offices. Masks should cover the nose and mouth and should not be lowered when speaking, District Medical Officer (DMO) K.S. Shinu said here on Friday. Gathering in groups to have food should be avoided, he said. People who experience fever, exhaustion, headache, body ache, respiratory difficulties, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste should go into room quarantine.

8.15 am | Odisha

Odisha’s COVID-19 count crosses 2 lakh mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha soared past the 2 lakh mark on Friday even as the spread of the infection showing no signs of slowing down.

The State’s COVID-19 count reached 2,01,096 cases after 4,208 persons tested positive during the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities also jumped to 767 following the death of 15 persons.

While Odisha took 169 days to breach the one lakh mark on August 30, the next one lakh cases came in just 27 days on September 25.

Odisha’s COVID-19 graph has been rising sharply as the daily spike has been consistently surpassing the 4000-mark for the past 10 days. Only six other States — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — have registered higher daily infections.

8.00 am | New Delhi

RTI query reveals Centre has no data on infected health workers

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query said it had no countrywide data on the number of health workers who have contracted COVID-19, recovered from it or died of it.

The query was filed by Neemuch-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur with the Directorate General of Health Services, which forwarded it to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, before it landed with the NCDC.

Disposing of the case on August 17, the NCDC said: “With reference to your RTI request received on transfer from Department of Health and Family Welfare u/s 6 (3) of the RTI Act, 2005. The desired information is not available with this office.”