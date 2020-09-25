Coronavirus India lockdown Day 183 updates | 83 Rajya Sabha employees test positive during monsoon session of Parliament

25 September 2020 09:06 IST

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 92,323.

With 83,432 COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, India’s tally stood at 58,13,861.

In the monsoon session of Parliament, 83 of the 1,500-odd employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have tested positive for COVID 19 till Wednesday. Officials said that, before September 7, only about 25 employees were reported to have been infected. The number of positive cases has sharply increased during the eight-day period of the session.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.15 am | New Delhi

Refund policy not for flights originating from abroad: DGCA, Ministry in SC

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified in the Supreme Court on Thursday that their refund and credit shell policy for flights cancelled during the lockdown did not cover international flights originating from abroad.

“The regulatory mechanism does not cover international flights which originate from any foreign destination... These flights are governed by the regulatory mechanism of the country of origin, irrespective of the fact whether the carrier is Indian or not... Refund of tickets/credit shells of international flights would be governed by the law of the sovereign country from where such flights originate,” the affidavit filed jointly for DGCA and the Ministry said.

The Ministry was replying to questions raised by the airlines and the petitioner, Pravasi Legal Cell, represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Jose Abraham. The case is scheduled to be heard on September 25.

Read more

9.00 am | Tripura

Schools in Tripura to reopen on October 5

The Tripura government has allowed schools to function from October 5 with strict adherence to the norms issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in view of the pandemic.

The State’s education department officials said on Thursday that government and private schools will reopen with 50% teaching staff. The school management would prepare a roster to ensure attendance of 50% teachers on an alternate-day basis, they added.

The percentage of students has not been specified for attendance, but those who want to attend will have to carry written permission from their parents, the officials stated.

Read more

8.30 am | United Kingdom

Novavax starts late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.K.

Novavax Inc on Thursday started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce, sending the company's shares up 6% after the bell.

The trial is expected to enroll and test the vaccine in up to 10,000 participants aged between 18 and 84 years over the next four to six weeks. The trial will enroll at least 25% of participants over the age of 65 and prioritize groups most affected by the COVID-19, the company said.

Data from the trial will support regulatory submissions for license in the U.K., EU and other countries, the company said.

Read more

8.00 am | France

French Open to allow just 1,000 people a day at Roland Garros

A maximum of only 1,000 people will be allowed each day at Roland Garros after the French government insisted Thursday on tougher restrictions to counter the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Organisers of the French Open, which gets underway four months later than planned in Paris on Sunday, had hoped for a maximum of 5,000. That figure had already been reduced from 20,000 and then 11,500.

The decision by the French government will be a huge blow to Roland Garros which last year attracted on average around 37,000 fans a day.

Read more