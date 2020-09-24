Coronavirus India lockdown Day 182 updates | Scientists may know about vaccine by December, says Dr. Anthony Fauci

24 September 2020 09:03 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.67 million, death toll over 970,000.

World leaders at the United Nations General Assembly meeting have criticised the haphazard global response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Kazakhstan’s President terming it as “a critical collapse of global cooperation.”

Many leaders called for any COVID-19 vaccine that is developed to be shared equally. Leaders also spoke about upgrading national health institutions, revising regulations to improve the World Health Organization and enabling all countries to prevent and respond to diseases.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | Karnataka

30% people in Karnataka had to use ‘connections’ to get an ICU bed: Survey

Seven months into the pandemic, people in Karnataka are still struggling to get an ICU bed. With more and more patients in home isolation developing complications and turning critical, the demand for ICU beds with ventilators went up in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, since the beginning of this month.

An online survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, found that over 30% of the 2,456 respondents in Karnataka said they had to use “connections” and “clout” to get a COVID-19 ICU bed, while only 7% of the respondents said that they got a bed through the routine process.

While 16% of the respondents had to follow up aggressively with the hospitals, 2% even used social media to draw the attention of the administration to get an ICU bed. Some of them even complained to the government.

9.30 am | Bengaluru

Doctors report rise in ‘unusual symptoms’ among COVID-19 patients

Over the past two weeks, doctors across hospitals in Bengaluru have been seeing an increase in the number of patients with “unusual symptoms” testing positive for COVID-19. Symptoms range from diarrhoea and headache to skin rashes. This, doctors say, is different from the initial flood of cases where patients suffered from the more well-known symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell.

Doctors are hoping that the State government and local authorities create more awareness on the lesser-known symptoms. In a few cases, patients are also reporting to hospitals after having suffered a stroke.

9 am | USA

Scientists may know about vaccine by December: Dr. Anthony Fauci

U.S.' leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that by the end of this year, government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci said that people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.

He added that several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the US. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers. - AP

8 am | West Bengal

West Bengal extends period of austerity measures till March 2021

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year.

“The validity of this department memorandum specifying additional austerity measures to be followed by all state government and semi state government offices to tackle the huge unforeseen expenditure for combating Covid-19 disease in our state extended upto September 30.

