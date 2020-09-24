Coronavirus India lockdown Day 182 updates | Scientists may know about vaccine by December, says Dr. Anthony Fauci

World leaders at the United Nations General Assembly meeting have criticised the haphazard global response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Kazakhstan’s President terming it as “a critical collapse of global cooperation.”

Many leaders called for any COVID-19 vaccine that is developed to be shared equally. Leaders also spoke about upgrading national health institutions, revising regulations to improve the World Health Organization and enabling all countries to prevent and respond to diseases.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | USA

Scientists may know about vaccine by December: Dr. Anthony Fauci

U.S.' leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that by the end of this year, government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci said that people who recover from the virus develop antibodies against it, which gives him confidence a vaccine that triggers the immune system will work.

He added that several kinds of vaccines are in final-stage testing in the US. A single-dose candidate is the most recent trial, which requires thousands of volunteers. - AP

8 am | West Bengal

West Bengal extends period of austerity measures till March 2021

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year.

“The validity of this department memorandum specifying additional austerity measures to be followed by all state government and semi state government offices to tackle the huge unforeseen expenditure for combating Covid-19 disease in our state extended upto September 30.