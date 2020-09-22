Coronavirus India lockdown Day 181 live updates | Fire breaks out in COVID hospital near Cuttack

22 September 2020 09:43 IST

“The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh [43,96,399] and India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19% of the world total,” the Union Health Ministry said.

India has reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 recoveries for the third day in succession on Monday, with 93,356 patients having been discharged in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 79% of the new recoveries are from 10 States/Union Territories.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

9.30 am | Odisha

Fire breaks out in COVID hospital near Cuttack

Over 100 patients were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack on Monday.

The incident took place just after noon at Sadguru Hospital, which has been declared a special COVID-19 hospital by the Cuttack administration. While the hospital has a total of 152 beds, 127 beds, including 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, were occupied.

Read more

9.00 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries yet with more than 30,000 discharges

A health worker screens people for coronavirus symptoms in Dharavi. File | Photo Credit: AP

In a heartening trend, Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded its case surge for the fourth consecutive day as 32,007 patients were discharged on Monday in what is the State’s the highest single-day recovery figure till date.

Read more

8.30 am | Chennai

One more COVID-19 testing facility likely at airport soon

The Airports Authority of India may soon set up one more COVID-19 testing facility at Chennai airport for arriving passengers.

A leading private hospital’s facility may be installed on the airport premises later this week or early next week with staff for collecting samples of passengers who may want to get tested.

Read more

8.00 am | Delhi

Virus cases fall below 3K as tests drop by 42%

Rapid antigen test in progress at a dispensary in Seemapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

As many as 2,548 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,49,259, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The total number of daily tests done as per Monday’s bulletin was less than the average of the last three days by 42%. This trend is seen on most Mondays as data represents the tests done on Sunday.

Read more

7.30 am | Telangana

Telangana testing level drops by almost half

Telangana’s testing level dropped by nearly half, and only 55% of the usual number of tests were conducted on Sunday. From September 14, around 55,000 samples were tested per day. On Sunday, only 31,095 samples were tested, of which 1,302 were positive.

Read more

7.00 am

Existing dominant COVID strain is infectious, not severe: study

It is important to note that no strain of coronavirus or clade at present has been conclusively shown to be associated with a more severe form of COVID-19 or an increased risk of death, affirmed scientists at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Sunday.

Read more