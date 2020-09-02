Coronavirus India lockdown Day 161 live updates | Delhi records highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 cases

02 September 2020 09:00 IST

As India enters the fourth phase of the post-pandemic ‘unlock’ process, the Indian Railways plans to start more special passenger trains in high-demand sectors, for which it is in discussions with various State governments. These trains will be run in addition to the 230 special trains that are currently operational.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Delhi

Highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 cases

The Capital saw its highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. The last time a higher number of new cases was reported was on July 4 — 2,505 cases. The total number of cases now stands at 1,77,060.

8.00 am | Karnataka

The young getting infected in greater numbers

Students attending preparatory classes ahead of their final exams, as the teacher wears a PPE kit, at Maharani Science College, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Contrary to what was earlier projected by experts that the elderly, especially those with comorbidities, are most susceptible to COVID-19, those in the age group of 21-30 seem to be driving the pandemic in the State.

7.00 am | Madhya Pradesh

Diversion of staff for COVID-19 duties, transport curbs hobble immunisation programme

Full immunisation for infants had been majorly hit in urban areas of Madhya Pradesh, more remarkably grappling with COVID-19, in April-July when the lockdown was in force and staff diverted to combat the pandemic, said the National Health Mission (NHM).

