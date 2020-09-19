Coronavirus India lockdown Day 178 | At 22,078, Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries

19 September 2020 09:19 IST

Over 300 railway employees have lost their lives due to COVID-19, the government said on Friday, adding that no special compensation was given to the families of those deceased.

The five States with high active caseload were also the ones that were now reporting a high recovery rate. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were reporting 59.8% of the active cases. They were also contributing to 59.3% of the total recoveries. 90% of the new recoveries were reported from 16 States and U.T.s, the Ministry said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Positivity rate less than 10% in all districts: Health Minister

Friday said positivity rates were less than 10% in all districts of Tamil Nadu.

“For the first time, the positivity rate is less than 10% in all districts in the State. At one point, the positivity rate was 30% in Chennai and we have brought it down to less than 10%. Now, COVID-19 cases are under control, including in districts such as Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore and Salem,” he told reporters, after inspecting a newly-set up 120-bed ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

9.00 am | Maharashtra

At 22,078, Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries

While Maharashtra reported 21,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the State recorded its highest single-day recoveries as 22,078 patients were discharged.

The State’s total case tally now stands at 11,67,496 of whom 3,00,887 are active cases. The cumulative recoveries till date have risen to 8,34,432. As many as 440 more deaths — of whom 398 were reported on Friday while 70 were from an earlier period — pushed the death toll to 31,791.

“Of a total 56,93,345 laboratory samples tested thus far, 11,45,840 (20.51%) have returned positive with more than 89,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 71.47%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.72%.

