Coronavirus India lockdown Day 176 live updates | Over 350 doctors have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country: IMA (HQ) data

The Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is piloting Russia’s Sputnik V candidate vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, has partnered with the Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to test, and subject to regulatory approvals in India, supply 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Delhi

Delhi BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Gupta had previously tested negative but got tested again due to bad health conditions over a week. As many as 17 staffers staying at the party’s State headquarters on Pant Marg had tested positive on Tuesday.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

63 doctors died after testing positive for COVID-19 in T.N.: IMA (HQ) data

Reaching out: A team of volunteers going around in PPE suits to spread awareness about maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Sixty-three doctors have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters on Wednesday.

The association has published a list of 382 doctors who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country.

7.00 am | Maharashtra

Plan for post-COVID care facilities, Shirole tells CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Siddharth Shirole has urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to come up with post-COVID care guidelines to help ‘recovered’ patients who may be suffering from COVID-19 sequelae.