Coronavirus India lockdown Day 176 live updates | Over 350 doctors have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country: IMA (HQ) data

An artisan wearing a protective face mask adorns idols of Lord Vishwakarma, kept on display for sale ahead of the Vishwakarma festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, on September 16, 2020

An artisan wearing a protective face mask adorns idols of Lord Vishwakarma, kept on display for sale ahead of the Vishwakarma festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, on September 16, 2020   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is piloting Russia’s Sputnik V candidate vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, has partnered with the Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to test, and subject to regulatory approvals in India, supply 100 million doses of the vaccine.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Delhi

Delhi BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Gupta had previously tested negative but got tested again due to bad health conditions over a week. As many as 17 staffers staying at the party’s State headquarters on Pant Marg had tested positive on Tuesday.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

63 doctors died after testing positive for COVID-19 in T.N.: IMA (HQ) data

Reaching out: A team of volunteers going around in PPE suits to spread awareness about maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Reaching out: A team of volunteers going around in PPE suits to spread awareness about maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

 

Sixty-three doctors have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters on Wednesday.

The association has published a list of 382 doctors who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the country.

7.00 am | Maharashtra

Plan for post-COVID care facilities, Shirole tells CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Siddharth Shirole has urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to come up with post-COVID care guidelines to help ‘recovered’ patients who may be suffering from COVID-19 sequelae.

