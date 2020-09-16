Coronavirus India lockdown Day 175 live updates | 10 States account for 77% of active COVID-19 cases: Govt.

16 September 2020 08:52 IST

Over 38.5 lakh COVID patients have recovered, one of the highest number of recoveries globally: Health Secretary

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that only 10 States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu , Chhattisgarh, Telengana, Odisha, Assam and Kerala — contribute 77% of active cases in the country.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Karnataka

Case reporting drops as doctors strike

With government doctors in Karnataka on a strike, fewer number of COVID-19 positive cases and discharges were recorded in the State on Tuesday. Many doctors across the State have decided not to update the reports till the government meets their demands.

While the doctors are treating patients and attending to other duties, they are not uploading reports related to COVID-19 and under the National Health Mission.

8.30 am

India has been able to ‘distribute the curve’ of COVID-19 infection due to ‘very effective lockdown’: ICMR

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to “distribute the curve” of coronavirus infection due to a “very effective” lockdown and avoid the “huge peak” those countries had in terms of deaths.

8.00 am

Insurance scheme for health workers extended for 6 months

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gear await to collect swab samples from patients during the coronavirus screening process held at Porur in Chennai on September 15, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19’ has now been extended for another 180 days, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The scheme was announced on March 30 for 90 days and was extended for 90 days (up to Sept. 25).

7.00 am | Telangana

Telangana's daily COVID bulletin finally brought up to date

Certain figures in the Telangana media bulletin, which had strangely remained constant for more than two weeks, finally appear to have been updated. However, the data of people who died of COVID-19 and due to co-morbidities remains unchanged since one-and-a-half months.

