Coronavirus India lockdown Day 174 live updates | India's total coronavirus cases near 50-lakh mark

15 September 2020 09:43 IST

Currently around 145 candidate vaccines are in preclinical evaluation and 35 vaccines in clinical trials.

The battle against COVID-19 was still far from over, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said in Parliament on Monday.

“We are in the stage of unlock to revive the economy and it’s important that sustained community support is ensured consistently to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and break its chain of transmission,’’ he stated on the first day of the 18-day Monsoon Session.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10.15 am | New Delhi

India's tally nears grim 50-lakh mark

India’s novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 5.83 crore tests have been conducted so far and 10.73 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

9.30 am | Delhi

30% recovered COVID-19 patients have no antibodies: govt. survey

Seventy-nine of 257 people who had COVID-19, recovered, and later tested for antibodies against the virus, did not have the antibodies, according to a report of the second serological survey done in August by the Delhi government.

Experts, however, said that there was no need to “panic”, as the neutralising antibodies (IgG) tend to vanish after three months, but in most cases the memory cells will remember the virus and trigger an immune response if the person who recovered from COVID-19 is again attacked by the virus.

9.00 am | Mumbai

Why deny insurance to private doctors?: Raj

Raj Thackeray

As complaints by families of private doctors, who lost their lives while treating COVID-19 patients, being denied ₹50 lakh insurance cover rise, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday questioned the sensitivity of the State government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

8.00 am | Telangana

At least 50 employees test positive,rail Nilayam shut for sanitisation

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to shut the Rail Nilayam headquarters for two days (Monday and Tuesday) to take up intensive sanitisation after at least 50 employees tested positive for COVID-19 during a mass RT-PCR testing drive last week.

All office blocks, staircases, toilets, lifts, concourses, etc., are being sanitised thoroughly and all the employees have been asked to disclose their test results so that proper medical treatment can be given to them.

7.00 am

‘IICT is now working on a new antiviral drug for COVID-19’

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has been one of the first indigenous labs to gear up to combat COVID-19 by scouring existing anti-virals to treat the infection and has been successful in providing the vital Active Pharma Ingredient (API) to Indian companies for making affordable drugs. The institute is working on a few more APIs to tackle the novel coronavirus and other diseases. In this interview, IICT Director S. Chandrashekar explains what goes into drug discovery and other related issues.

