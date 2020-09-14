Coronavirus India lockdown Day 173 live updates | Delhi govt permits gyms, yoga centres outside containment zones to reopen

14 September 2020 09:41 IST

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in globalcoronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours

﻿“I shall be the first to offer myself for receiving COVID-19 vaccine if people have a trust deficit,” said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while interacting on the Sunday Samvad social media platform.

He said while no date has been fixed for the vaccine launch, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Tamil Nadu

No surge in Chennai after resumption of public transport

A week after public transport services resumed, Greater Chennai Corporation officials have pointed to the possibility of a high level of immunity among residents to explain the absence of any spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to start another serosurvey to assess the exposure of residents to COVID-19.

Read more

8.00 am | Karnataka

Severe shortage of ICU beds with ventilators under govt. quota in Bengaluru

For the last week, critical COVID-19 patients are finding it hard to get ICU beds with ventilators under government quota in Bengaluru.

Although the BBMP’s website on COVID-19 hospital bed status shows there is an availability of 34 ICU beds with ventilators in government hospitals, one in a government medical colleges, 156 in private hospitals, and five in private medical colleges in the city as on Sunday, BBMP nodal officers said they were unable to get ventilator beds blocked for patients under their jurisdiction since Saturday.

Read more

7.00 am

Delhi govt permits gyms, yoga centres outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen

A trainer sanitising equipment at a gym in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Delhi government on Sunday permitted gyms and yoga institutes to function in the Capital except in COVID-19 containment zones subject to strict compliance with standard operating procedure.

Read more