Coronavirus India lockdown Day 172 updates | Tamil Nadu to recruit nearly 800 doctors for COVID-19 work

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to comprehensively review the COVID-19 preparedness and response, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.

Also read: Experts moot combining vaccine trial phases to speed up rollout in India

“The meeting focused on evidence based learning on management of cases across the Districts and States and also discussed the stage of vaccine development and vaccine distribution plan,” noted the release.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | Why is Phase-3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial complicated?

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am

Power Ministers of Meghalaya, Manipur test positive

The Power Ministers of Meghalaya and Manipur, namely James K. Sangma and T. Bishwajit, tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Manipur Power Minister T. Bishwajit, his two daughters and one security guard were found to be COVID-19 positive. The Minister and his daughters are in home quarantine.

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Nearly 800 doctors to be recruited for COVID-19 work

Migrant workers who have returned to the chennai city after several months now are being tested at Kandanchavadi in Chennai | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Steps are being taken to recruit nearly 800 doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) to augment human resources at government hospitals in the State, according to officials of the Health Department.

8.00 am | Mumbai

11 hospitals pay ₹32 lakh for overcharging patients

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cracked down on 11 private hospitals in the city for allegedly overcharging patients, and made them pay ₹32 lakh by reducing bills and issuing refunds.

7.00 am | Tamil Nadu

In Pudukottai, if you don’t wear a mask, you get tested

Health officials and police personnel in Pudukottai district have started intercepting people not wearing masks and subjecting them to COVID-19 tests. Officials say the initiative is meant to raise awareness on the importance of wearing masks.