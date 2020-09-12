Coronavirus India lockdown Day 171 updates | Delhi Metro resumes full services

12 September 2020 09:06 IST

“...India is in early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection,” accordinng to a paper published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, ICMR’s in-house medical journal.

In May, India potentially had 6.4 million COVID-19 infections and for every confirmed case, 82 to 130 infections went undetected, according to the results of the first sero survey conducted by over 50 scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other institutions.

Manoj Murhekar, Director of the National Institute of Epidemiology, the lead author of the study, told The Hindu that the proportion today of those confirmed and those who had probably been exposed to the infection would be still be high but significantly reduced from May.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | New Delhi

Delhi Metro resumes full services

Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 a.m to 11 p.m.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro.

The Metro services were shut on March 22 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Postpone pilgrimage to Tirumala: TTD

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to devotees in Tamil Nadu to postpone their pilgrimage during the Tamil month of Purattasi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the non-availability of online darshan tickets for many dates in September.

Special Invitee to the TTD Board of Trustees and Local Advisory Committee president A.J. Sekhar said, since darshan tickets were being issued only online and booking had already been done for most of the dates, the devotees should consider postponing pilgrimage to Tirumala this season.

“Those who are able to get ₹300 special darshan confirmed online tickets are welcome to visit Tirumala by road or the Alipiri footpath,” he said.

Read more

8.00 am | Karnataka

Private schools ask parents to be invigilators for online tests

Along with work from home, household chores and monitoring online classes for their children, parents have a new responsibility.

With no clarity on when normal academic activities will resume, private school managements have begun conducting online tests for students. What’s more? They have taken parents into confidence, asking them to don the role of invigilators and ensure that their children do not cheat in the tests. Though teachers will be monitoring the test online, parents have been asked to support them.

Read more

7.30 am | Assam

Assam's monetary aid for cremating COVID-19 victims

The Assam government has decided to pay up to ₹5,000 each for the last rites of COVID-19 patients whose relatives refuse to receive the body or cannot bear cremation expenses.

The amount, according to requirement, would be paid to the administration of a district from the funds provided by the State unit of the National Health Mission, an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday.

“This is in view of the difficulties communicated by the deputy commissioners regarding the cremation of COVID positive patients,” said Samir K. Sinha, Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare.

Read more

7.00 am | Gujarat

Diamond industry hit hard by pandemic

The once bustling city of Surat has come under unprecedented slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as all three sectors driving the city — diamond, realty and textiles — are a shambles, rendering lakhs of people jobless.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the industry globally, hitting the supply chain and shutting the jewellery sector. But Surat has bore the brunt because it is the largest cluster where nearly 90% of the cutting and polishing work is done.

Read more