Coronavirus India lockdown Day 170 live updates | India registers over 45-lakh cases

11 September 2020 08:59 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases has crossed 2.8 crore while the death toll is over 904,000.

India potentially had 6.4 million infections in May 2020, according to the first sero-survey conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research. For every confirmed case of COVID-19 in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected, it says.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10.10 am | New Delhi

COVID-19 cases in India cross 45-lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Thursday.

9.45 am | New Delhi

Revised SOP issued for conducting exams

The government has issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation.

According to the revised document by the Health ministry, in regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university or educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.

“However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities,” the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) said.

The ministry had on September 2 issued guidelines as per which staff and examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted to be physically present at exam centres and there will be alternative arrangements for such students.

Such students shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or universities and educational institutions shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for them.

9.30 am | Maharashtra

Hospitals to get 80% oxygen cylinders, says Uddhav Thackery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that in view of the WHO’s warning that COVID-19 cases will be on the rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and 20 per cent to industries.

He also said that although there were only a handful of testing laboratories in the state when the outbreak began, their number has now grown to 550.

Mr. Thackeray said this while inaugurating a testing laboratory and six COVID Care centres in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Considering the warning given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the number of COVID-19 cases will rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and the remaining 20 per cent to industries,” an official release quoted him as saying.

“This distribution of oxygen cylinders will be done through a centralised system,” he said.

The State government is creating a large number of health facilities to tackle the pandemic, he said.

9 am | India

Oxford vaccine trial pause a wake-up call: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

AstraZeneca's pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a “wake-up call” but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's Chief Scientist. File | Photo Credit: AP

“This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared,” Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva. “We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen.”

8.30 am | Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt fixes hotel room charges for asymptomatic virus patients

The Rajasthan government has fixed charges for hotel rooms if asymptomatic coronavirus patients want to stay there, said State Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday.

The State government has authorised select hospitals to send such patients to hotels after necessary tests. Those who do not have any symptoms and whose condition is not critical but need monitoring of doctors and separate rooms can avail medical facilities in hotels, Mr. Sharma said in a statement.

The government has authorised hotel rooms for Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 per day, which will provide all necessary and medical facilities to patients of this category, Mr. Sharma said. - PTI

8 am | Mizoram

Mizoram will face shortage of COVID hospitals if cases continue to surge: Official

Mizoram will face shortage of COVID-19 hospitals if the number of cases keeps increasing, an official said on Thursday.

He said during an emergency meeting of top officials held during the day, it was pointed out that such hospitals can at present accommodate only 1,737 coronavirus patients.

There are also six other COVID care centres that can admit about 300 personnel of paramilitary forces, the official said. - PTI