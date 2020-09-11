Coronavirus India lockdown Day 170 live updates | Rajasthan govt fixes hotel room charges for asymptomatic virus patients

India potentially had 6.4 million infections in May 2020, according to the first sero-survey conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research. For every confirmed case of COVID-19 in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected, it says.

9 am | India

Oxford vaccine trial pause a wake-up call: WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

AstraZeneca's pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a “wake-up call” but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's Chief Scientist. File | Photo Credit: AP

“This is a wake-up call to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared,” Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing from Geneva. “We do not have to be discouraged. These things happen.”

8.30 am | Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt fixes hotel room charges for asymptomatic virus patients

The Rajasthan government has fixed charges for hotel rooms if asymptomatic coronavirus patients want to stay there, said State Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday.

The State government has authorised select hospitals to send such patients to hotels after necessary tests. Those who do not have any symptoms and whose condition is not critical but need monitoring of doctors and separate rooms can avail medical facilities in hotels, Mr. Sharma said in a statement.

The government has authorised hotel rooms for Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 per day, which will provide all necessary and medical facilities to patients of this category, Mr. Sharma said. - PTI

8 am | Mizoram

Mizoram will face shortage of COVID hospitals if cases continue to surge: Official

Mizoram will face shortage of COVID-19 hospitals if the number of cases keeps increasing, an official said on Thursday.

He said during an emergency meeting of top officials held during the day, it was pointed out that such hospitals can at present accommodate only 1,737 coronavirus patients.

There are also six other COVID care centres that can admit about 300 personnel of paramilitary forces, the official said. - PTI