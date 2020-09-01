Coronavirus India lockdown Day 160 updates | September 01, 2020

01 September 2020 09:32 IST

The country's COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.77%.

Seven States have contributed to 70% of the COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours and of these, Maharashtra has recorded the highest case load of almost 21%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%) and Tamil Nadu (8.27%). Uttar Pradesh with 8.27%, West Bengal with 3.85% and Odisha with 3.84% are the other States, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed considerable relaxation of restrictions, including resumption of metro rail services, as a part of Unlock 4 guidelines.

Here are the latest updates:

11 pm | U.S.

Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phone software.

That could make it much easier for people to get it on their phone even if their local public health agency hasn’t built its own compatible app.

The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their exposure notification system, designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Until now, only a handful of U.S. states have built pandemic apps using the tech companies’ framework, which has seen somewhat wider adoption in Europe and other parts of the world.

- AP

10.20 pm | Tamil Nadu

A fifth of Chennai population exposed to COVID-19: sero survey

One-fifth of the population here has been exposed to COVID, a sero survey for the transmission of the infection in Greater Chennai Corporation areas has revealed.

“Overall, one-fifth of the population in Chennai was exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infection,” the GCC said in its preliminary finding.

The sample size was around 12,000 to detect a sero- prevalence of 2 per cent, for a relative precision of 20% design effect of 2.5 and for 95% confidence interval.

Of the individuals tested, 2,673 individuals had evidence of past SARS-CoV-2.

“The reading (inference) is 21.5 per cent of Chennai’s population reached the immunity levels by July-end,” GCC commissioner G. Prakash told reporters.

- PTI

9.50 pm | Karnataka

Shashikala Jolle’s children test positive for COVID-19

Two sons of Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Karnataka, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nippani on Tuesday.

Her husband and Lok Sabha member from Chikkodi Anna Saheb Jolle has tested negative.

All the three persons are non-symptomatic and are being treated at home. They will undergo the mandatory two week home quarantine period, Mr. Jolle told journalists in Nippani.

The Minister had tested positive on Monday.

- Rishikesh Bahadur Desai

9.40 pm | West Bengal

Bengal’s COVID-19 discharge rate improves to 83.04%

The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal reached 83.04% on Tuesday after the State recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,346 patients, the Health Department said.

On Monday, the discharge rate was 82.49%.

The death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,283 after 55 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state, the bulletin said.

West Bengal’s coronavirus tally also went up to 1,65,721 as 2,943 new cases of infection were recorded.

The number of active cases is now 24,822.

- PTI

9 pm | India

Coronavirus lockdown | Care for malnourished children hit

Latest data from the government’s National Health Mission (NHM) shows that children with increased risk of mortality could not receive urgent in-patient care at special wards, also known as nutrition rehabilitation centres (NRCs), following the nationwide lockdown from March 25. These NRCs were either shut due to the lockdown or turned into quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

8.45 pm | Odisha

Two more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, raising the number of lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the State.

Bari MLA Sunanda Das, in a Twitter post said, “I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required".

In a post on social media, Susant Kumar Rout, first-time legislator from Bhubaneswar-North, said that he was also under home isolation and that his condition was stable. He urged all those who had come in contact with him, in the last few days to get themselves tested, if necessary.

- PTI

8.15 pm | Goa

'Unlock 4': Goa's bars and restaurants open after over 5 months

After remaining closed for more than five months, Goa's bars and restaurants opened for customers on Tuesday as the State government eased COVID-19- enforced restrictions in line with the Centre’s guidelines for 'Unlock 4'.

The State Excise Department issued an order on Monday permitting opening of bars and restaurants, with certain conditions, from September 1.

These outlets had closed in March-end following the nationwide lockdown enforced to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

These liquor selling retail outlets continued to remain closed during the last three 'Unlock' phases.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed these outlets to reopen for business as part of the guidelines for 'Unlock 4'.

- PTI

7.50 pm | India

Migrant workers: SC expresses displeasure over non-filing of affidavit by States

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-filing of affidavits by Maharashtra and Delhi on implementation of three enactments which are aimed at helping workers.

Non-filing of affidavit clearly indicates that the states are not interested in implementing the aforesaid enactments, a Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, while hearing the matter related to migrant workers who where hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Maximum number of migrants are working in Maharashtra and Delhi, the Bench said.

The bench said that in its July 31 order, the apex court had specifically directed States to file affidavit with regard to operation and implementation of three enactments -- Inter State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1979, Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1996 and Unorganized Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008.

- PTI

7.15 pm | Karnataka

9,058 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 9,058 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,51,481. With 135 new deaths, the toll touched 5,837. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.



The State saw 5,159 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 2,54,626. Of the 90,999 active cases, 762 are being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,967 cases and 40 deaths. With this the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban now touched 1,32,092. The death toll in Bengaluru Urban is 2,005 now.

As many as 83,670 tests including 51,987 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

6.55 pm | Assam

Assam govt. spent over Rs 730 cr on COVID-19 management

The Assam government said it has spent more than Rs 730 crore for various expenses related to management of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Out of the total Rs 730.72 crore spent, Rs 579.9 crore was released by the State Health and Family Welfare Department and National Health Mission (NHM), while the remaining Rs 150.81 crore was spent by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, Sarma said “COVID-19 pandemic is still continuing in the state. Audited statements from different districts are yet to be received. As such it is not possible to provide the actual expenditure.”

- PTI

6.30 pm | Haryana

Haryana adds nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases in August, an 85% jump

With coronavirus infections witnessing a spike in many northern districts, Haryana added nearly 30,000 patients to its COVID-19 tally, a jump of 85%, during August, an analysis of data provided by the state government shows.

On July 31, the total number of cases in the state was 34,965 which soared to 64,732 by August 31, the day which also saw the highest single-day spike of 1,450 cases.

A total of 29,767 cases were added to the tally, while the number of fatalities rose from 421 to 689, the State Health Department data showed.

Also, during the month, recovery rate improved slightly from 80.73% on July 31 to 81.37% on August 31, while fatality rate dropped to 1.06 per cent now from 1.20 per cent at the end of July.

The doubling rate of coronavirus infection too went up from 25 to 34 days while tests per million being conducted rose from 24,165 to 45,370 during the same period.

- PTI

6.15 pm | Goa

Union Minister Naik moved from COVID-19 ward of Goa hospital

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Goa after testing positive for coronavirus, was on Tuesday shifted out of the COVID-19 ward, a health department official said.

A real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test conducted on Naik (67) showed weak positive result after which a decision was taken to move him to the general ward of the hospital, the official said.

Earlier, experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, were consulted on condition of the BJP Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, he said.

Director of AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria advised that the Minister can be shifted out of the COVID-19 ward and admitted to the general section of the facility, the official said.

- PTI

5.45 p.m. | New Delhi

4.33 crore COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 1.22 crore done in last 2 weeks: Centre

India’s cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have crossed 4.3 crore so far, of which 1.22 crore were conducted in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said.

Three States - Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra - account for nearly 34% of the total tests, it said.

India’s daily testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh and the tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 31,394, the ministry highlighted.

Twenty-two States and Union Territories have tests per million better than the national average.

PTI

5.30 p.m.

All 13 members of CSK contingent have tested negative: CEO

All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine.

- PTI

5.25 p.m. | Karnataka

Minister for Rural Development K.S. Eshwarappa tests positive

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga, said he has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as per his doctor’s advice. He said he had no health complications and exuded confidence that he would recover soon.

4.50 p.m. | New Delhi

More special trains being planned: Rail Ministry

To ease passenger movement in high-demand areas, the Railways will run more special trains apart from the 230 plying currently, for which consent has been sought from state governments, an official said.

The Railway ministry spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

- PTI

4.40 p.m. | Tamil Nadu

Bus services resume within districts across Tamil Nadu

Intra-district bus services resumed across Tamil Nadu after a long gap on Tuesday, with the State government relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown. Patronage, however, was low. As inter-district bus services have not resumed, passengers had to get down at their respective district borders and board moffusil or town buses to reach their destinations.

Bus services across the State were stopped on March 23 due to the lockdown. However from June 1, the State was divided into eight zones and limited bus services were allowed in districts -- except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. The services were again stopped on June 25, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the disinfection measures at a depot near Pallavan House in Chennai, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar said that 6,000 of the total 22,000 buses were operated across the State.

4.20 p.m. | Goa

Goa airport: COVID-19 negative certificate rule done away with

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travelers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

The move came after the Union Home ministry issued guidelines as part of ‘Unlock 4’ under which many restrictions in place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, “As per announcements by the Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more Covid19 -ve report and no more test requirements for Domestic travelers.”

- PTI

3.45 p.m. | New Delhi

India’s COVID-19 tally nears 37 lakh; recovery rate 76.94%: Health Ministry

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882, pushing the recovery rate to 76.94%, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined further and now stands at 1.77%.

There are 7,85,996 active cases which constitutes 21.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

- PTI

2.30 p.m. | Delhi

Delhi govt.’s next round of sero-survey begins; to be done ward-wise

The national capital’s next round of monthly sero-prevalence survey began on Tuesday covering all 272 municipal wards to analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at “micro-level”, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The sample size this time will be 17,000 and the exercise will be carried out for seven days, he told reporters.

The last sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1-7, which showed that 29.1% of the people surveyed had antibodies against the coronavirus infection.

“The fresh round of sero-survey began today. This time we will be doing it ward-wise, so all 272 municipal wards of Delhi will be covered, plus two Assembly areas. Sampling will be done for a week. After that, results should come in 7-10 days,” Mr. Jain said.

The previous surveys were done district-wise. But this time, it is being done ward-wise to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the city at a “micro-level”, the Delhi health minister said.

- PTI

2.15 pm | Odisha

Konark Sun temple reopens for visitors

The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district, a major tourist attraction, was re-opened for visitors after remaining closed for more than five months, an official said.

Though other ASI protected monuments in the state like Raja Rani temple, Udaygiri, Khandagiri, Lalitgiri Buddhist monuments were opened earlier, the Konark temple received visitors only on September 1, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintending Officer Arun Kumar Mallick told PTI.

He said visitors are allowed entry into the monument following all the norms set both by the Centre and the State government.

- PTI

2.00 pm | Venice

First COVID-era film fest opens in Venice

Venice is reclaiming its place as a top cultural destination with the opening of the Venice Film Festival — the first major in-person cinema showcase of the coronavirus era after Cannes cancelled and other international festivals opted to go mostly online this year.

But don’t be fooled. The 77th edition of the world’s oldest film festival will look nothing like its predecessors. The public will be barred from the red carpet, Hollywood stars and films will be largely absent and face masks will be required indoors and out as the festival opens Wednesday.

1.45 pm | Arunachal Pradesh

All travellers entering Arunachal Pradesh will be tested for COVID-19

All travellers entering Arunachal Pradesh will be tested for COVID-19 by the rapid antigen test (RAT) at the State’s check posts and helipads, as per the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the State government.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar issued a notification on Monday night on the guidelines which would be effective between September 1 and 30.

The antigen tests of all incoming interstate travellers at the point of entry will be strictly carried out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If the travellers are detected as being asymptomatic and negative in the test on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the State, the guidelines said.

If they are detected as being asymptomatic and positive in the test, they would have the option of home isolation at their destination district if they fulfil the criteria. "If facility for home isolation is not as per the requirements, they will be shifted to the destination district’s COVID care centre."

- PTI

1.40 pm | Karnataka

Up to 50% of seating capacity allowed in bars

Regularizing the Union Government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to be taken in restaurants to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Exercise Department issued an order stating that up to 50% of seating capacity will be allowed in pubs, bars and resto bars for dine-in services.

Encouraging takeaways instead of dine-in, the SOP states that maintaining social distancing of minimum 6 ft when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant should be followed "as far as feasible."

"Seating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted," the SOP reads.

- Deepika K.C.

1.30 pm | Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris district to remain closed to tourists

The Nilgiris district will remain closed to tourists until further notice, officials from the district administration said.

The officials said all parks run by the Horticulture Department as well as tourist spots would remain closed until further orders by the State government.

Meanwhile, resorts and hotels would be allowed to open, but tourists would not be allowed to stay there. People, who visited the Nilgiris on business or essential work, would be allowed to stay in these facilities.

1.25 pm | Assam

Tarun Gogoi given plasma therapy after condition deteriorates

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who is suffering from COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated late on Monday night, doctors said.

Mr. Gogoi’s condition, however, was stable on Tuesday, they said.

His condition had deteriorated due to a sudden fall in oxygen saturation levels, a spokesperson of the team of doctors attending to the senior Congress leader said.

Mr. Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the next day.

- PTI

1.15 pm | Karnataka

Bars, pubs in Karnataka allowed to resume service

The Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the State to serve liquor from Tuesday with 50% of their seating capacity.

There were restrictions on serving liquor since March, when the lockdown was enforced first, and until now only takeaways were allowed at these establishments.

They have been instructed to strictly follow the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The order by the Excise Commissioner said such relaxations were already in place in States like Assam, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. It also cites government’s revenue as one of the reasons for the decision.

- PTI

1.00 pm | Uttar Pradesh

32 members of extended family test positive

Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said.

“Forty-four new patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N.D. Sharma said.

- PTI

12.50 pm | Uttar Pradesh

District courts in U.P.’s Shamli closed after 3 employees test positive

All courts in Shamli district’s Kairana wsere closed till Wednesday after three employees were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection, officials said on Tuesday.

District judge of Shamli Sanjay Kumar ordered the closure of all courts in Kairana on Tuesday and Wednesday for sanitisation purpose after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-seven fresh instances of the coronavirus infection took the number of active cases in the district to 284, according to official data released on Monday.

- PTI

12.45 pm | Tamil Nadu

Banks can take a call on certain members of staff attending office, Committee says

All bank branches/offices in the State shall function with 100% staff under normal working hours, since the complete lockdown has been cancelled on Sundays, those bank branches/offices working on Sundays shall function as usual from September 1, 2020, according to the instructions.

The State government has allowed banks to function with 100% staff, following which SLBC has issued instructions to its member banks.

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) - Tamil Nadu, has said that its member banks can decide with respect to pregnant staff/staff who have co-morbidities, on their attending office.

12.30 pm

JEE-Main begins amid stringent COVID-19 precautions

A person on duty at a JEE exam center helping a candidate in Vijayawada on September 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

After protests and court cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, long hours of coaching and years of study, it’s D-Day for more than eight lakh students who have registered to write the Joint Entrance Examination-Main. The computer-based test is being conducted from September 1 to 6, with two shifts of students per day at 660 centres across the country.

JEE-Main is used for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture at the National Institutes of Technology and a number of Central and State engineering colleges. It is also the first step of entry into the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, with the top ranked students from JEE Main allowed to write JEE Advanced, which will be conducted by IIT Delhi on September 27.

12.25 pm | Karnataka

Karnataka Minister Shashikala Jolle tests positive

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle has tested positive for COVID-19.

She announced this on her social media handles on Monday. "I am under home quarantine for 14 days. I request all my primary and secondary contacts to undergo testing and quarantine," she said.

- Rishikesh Bahadur Desai

12.15 pm | Geneva

Opening up societies too quickly, a 'recipe for disaster': WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "recipe for disaster".

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday insisted that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission. He said maintaining both was not an "impossible balance".

- AP

12.00 pm | New Delhi

Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by two years: Centre, RBI tell SC

The Centre and RBI told the Supreme Court that the moratorium period on repayment of loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic is extendable by two years.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the RBI, told a Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that several steps have been taken for stressed sectors.

The Bench said that it would hear on Wednesday the pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on instalments which have been deferred under the central bank’s scheme during the moratorium period amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period.

- PTI

11.45 am | New Delhi

Devise master plan for affordable health care, especially in times of health crisis: SC

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to convene a meeting of the Health Ministers or Secretaries within a week to devise a master plan which focuses on affordable health care, especially in times of health crisis.

The court found it unfortunate how even the National Health Bill of 2009, which defined ‘affordable’ health care, did not “see the light of the day”.

A Bench led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the Bill had specifically defined ‘endemic’, ‘epidemic’ and “health care establishment” in it. The Bill could have acted as a crucial law to provide affordable health care in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Bus services resume in T.N.

Passengers waiting to board buses at the bus stand in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu on September 01, 2020, after services resumed under Unlock 4 guidelines. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Intra-district public bus services resumed on Tuesday after a gap of two months with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation authorities making all arrangements for operation of its buses ensuring adherence to the government guidelines.

The services, which resumed with restrictions in June after a gap of over two months when the lockdown was clamped in late March, were suspended later that month in view of the spread of the viral infection.

11.15 am | United Nations

Pandemic brings hard times for farmers, worsening hunger: FAO

The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside.

United Nations experts are holding an online conference to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening in the Asia-Pacific region — a challenge made doubly difficult by the loss of many millions of jobs due to the crisis.

The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization forecasts that the number of undernourished people will increase by up to 132 million in this year, while the number of acutely malnourished children will rise by 6.7 billion worldwide due to the pandemic.

- AP

11.00 am | Uttar Pradesh

U.P. government should provide insurance cover to all journalists: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Uttar Pradesh government to provide insurance cover to journalists, asserting that scribes are performing the important duty of providing information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her appeal to the government came after the death of a young journalist due to COVID-19.

“A very sad news. Neelanshu Shukla, a young journalist from Lucknow, is no more. He was battling COVID-19 since many days,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

- PTI

10.45 am | Hong Kong

Hong Kong begins mass-testing for virus amid public doubts

Hong Kong began a voluntary mass-testing programme for coronavirus on Tuesday as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city’s third outbreak of the disease.

The virus-testing programme has become a flash point of political debate in Hong Kong, with many distrustful over resources and staff being provided by the China’s central government and fears that the residents’ DNA could be collected during the exercise.

The Hong Kong government has dismissed such concerns, saying that no personal data will be attached to the specimen bottles and that samples will be destroyed in Hong Kong after the exercise.

- AP

10.30 am | Odisha

Odisha lifts lockdown; cinema halls, places of worship to remain closed till Sept. 30

Odisha government Monday lifted lockdown restrictions for September and announced its guidelines for Unlock-4 even as it stuck to its decision to keep the religious places and cinema halls closed to the public till the end of the month.

The places which will remain closed to the public also include swimming pools, entertainment complexes, auditoria, assembly halls and similar places till September 30.

Open air theatres will be allowed to open after September 21.

10.15 am | China

Chinese students begin full return to school

Chinese students on Tuesday began a full return to regular classes following two weeks without new cases of local transmission in the country.

About 75% of students had already returned to school and the remainder will return beginning from Tuesday.

Reports said students had their temperatures checked on arrival but rules on social distancing and mask wearing varied depending on the region.

- AP

10.00 am

Single day spike of 69,921 COVID-19 cases pushes India’s virus caseload to 36,91,166; death toll rises to 65,288, according to the Union Health Ministry. COVID-19 cases in country stand at 7,85,996, while 28,39,882 people have recovered.

- PTI

9.45 am | USA

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine reaches phase 3 clinical trials in U.S., says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the vaccine for coronavirus being developed by AstraZeneca has reached phase three clinical trials in the country and is very close to being finalised for approval.

The phase 3 trial is being implemented as part of Operation Warp Speed, a multi-agency collaboration led by the US Health and Human Services, which aims at accelerating the development and manufacturing of medical countermeasures for COVID-19 and delivering 300 million doses of an effective vaccine by January 2021.

- PTI

9.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Temples reopen in T.N.

Devotees at the Triplicane Sri Parthasarathy temple in Chennai on September 1, 2020. Temples in T.N. opened after more than four months of coronavirus-related lockdown. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday restricted the number of persons to be allowed inside places of worship of different faiths to 20, and also advocated for a token system in case of bigger temples by residents providing Aadhaar or ID card in order to get specific time slots to visit.

Not more than 20 persons should be allowed in an area of 100 sq. mtr. or 1,075 sq.ft. in case of temples and Hindu religious places, the SOP issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said. Physical distancing of a minimum of six feet should be maintained when queueing up for the purchase of darshan tickets.

9.15 am | U.K.

Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid lockdown in England

Hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England are set to resume their classes at schools and colleges after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March.

The Department for Education said pupils will return to school environments with a system of controls in place to keep all pupils, teachers and staff safe by minimising direct contacts and maintaining social distancing wherever possible.

Face coverings will be mandatory in public areas and corridors at schools and colleges within areas of the country deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infections.

- PTI

9.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

A.P. becomes second worst-hit State in India in just two months

The State on Sunday surpassed Tamil Nadu to take the number two spot after Maharashtra in COVID-19 infections and it happened in just 60 days.

On June 1, infection count in State were 3,679, when the same in Maharasthra was 70,013, followed by Tamil Nadu (23,495), Delhi (20,834) and Gujarat (17,217). On July 1, the tally in A.P. was 14,595 when compared to Maharashtra (1,74,716), Tamil Nadu (90,169) and Delhi (85,161).

However, in the last two months, the State, with 4,24,767 cases, have broken all records, leaving behind Tamil Nadu (4,22, 085)to take the number two spot after Maharashtra (7,80,689).

