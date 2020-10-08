Coronavirus India lockdown Day 196 live updates | India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven, says PM Modi

08 October 2020 09:53 IST

PM appeals to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

India’s coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He made the appeal to people to follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

New Delhi

Get great strength from COVID warriors: PM Modi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a ‘jan andolan’ campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors,” Modi said.

He said collective efforts have helped save many lives.

“We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus,” the PM tweeted using the hashtag ‘Unite2FightCorona’

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19,” he said in another tweet. —PTI

Tamil Nadu

With herbal garden and library, Siddha COVID-19 care centre in Tirupathur strives to keep patients engaged

From music, to herbal gardening and a library to provide food for thought, the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre in Tirupathur has made several arrangements to ensure that patients are fully occupied during their stay at their premises.

The Tirupathur Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre was started at the hostel of a government polytechnic college in Natrampalli two months ago, and has 60 beds in 26 rooms . To date, more than 480 patients have been treated and around 430 have tested negative and been discharged.

“During their time in the centre, we wanted to keep the patients engaged and not think about the infection. We already have a television and 24-hour-music, but we wanted something to keep them occupied and at the same time, educate them,” said V. Vikram Kumar, government Siddha doctor who is the coordinator for the Siddha COVID-19 care centre.

Read more

Karnataka

Active cases in Chamarajanagar shot up by 215% in September

Chamarajnagar, which managed to remain COVID-19 free for over three months after the pandemic broke out in Karnataka, has been ranked sixth among 253 districts in 12 mega States witnessing the shortest doubling period of active COVID-19 cases.

Active cases grew from 110 on July 18 to 290 on August 1 and then to 446 on August 15. Subsequently, the active cases in the district touched 360 on September 12 which further increased to 1,134 on October 3. The growth rate here is 215%.

Read more

New Delhi

‘Prepare for winter surge of 15K cases a day’

A report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and submitted to the Delhi government earlier this week states that Delhi should prepare for a surge of 15,000 positive cases per day during the winter months. As many as 2,324 healthcare workers in the city have been infected by COVID-19 and 75 of them have died, says the yet-to-be-made-public ‘Revised Strategy for control of COVID-19 version 3.0’. It also suggests the death figure may be “under-reported”.

Read more