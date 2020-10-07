Coronavirus India lockdown Day 195 live updates | Kerala govt. to consult Sabarimala tantri on online darshan

07 October 2020 10:06 IST

The high-level committee at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple suggests limiting pilgrims during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it was expecting COVID-19 vaccine supplies to be available from early next year. Meanwhile, an expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to submit a revised protocol for conducting both phase-2 and 3 human clinical trials in India for the Russian vaccine, sources said. Read more

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Kerala

Panel suggests limiting pilgrims during Sabarimala season

Allowing pilgrims only through Pampa, limiting the number of pilgrims to 1,000 on weekdays and 2,000 on weekends, and making COVID-19-negative certificate mandatory are among the recommendations made by the high-level committee for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple that begins on November 16.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

Vaccine trial begins in Vizag

King George Hospital (KGH), has embarked on a historic journey on Monday with the beginning of the trial for coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine Covishield, which was developed by the Oxford University, with Serum India Limited and the IndianCouncil of Medical research (ICMR) as partners, was administered to the first volunteer by KGH Superintendent and principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The vaccine was administered under strict guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and as per the protocols laid down by the Oxford University, Serum India Limited and the ICMR, Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu .

Read more

West Bengal

Doctors, fearing ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases after Durga Puja

Doctors in West Bengal have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to take strict measures to check crowding during Durga Puja as they feared a ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases after the festival.

Durga Puja is barely two weeks away and people have already started making purchases, with many iconic stores in Kolkata packed with shoppers. This at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in the State and Kolkata is only climbing. On Tuesday, 85-year-old Soumitra Chatterjee, one of Bengal’s most respected actors, was admitted to Bellevue Clinic after testing positive.

Read more

Karnataka

Bengaluru’s active cases shot up tenfold in 90 days

In 90 days - July 1 to September 30 - active cases in Bengaluru shot up by over ten times from 4,649 to 47,145. During the same period, Chennai reduced active cases from 22,781 to 11,323, Mumbai brought down its active cases from 29,715 to 26,663.

The six mega cities in India - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata - collectively had 89,695 active cases on July 1. While Bengaluru contributed 5.2% of this, Mumbai’s share was the largest with 33.1% followed by Delhi with 30.1% and Chennai 25.4%. Ahmedabad and Kolkata contributed 4% and 2.2% respectively. Cities that have a population of over one million are classified as mega cities.

Read more