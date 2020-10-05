Coronavirus India lockdown Day 193 live updates | COVID-19 count breaches 66-lakh mark with 74,442 new cases

05 October 2020 10:10 IST

A Finance Ministry report said that India may have crossed the peak of COVID-19 caseload.

Data for the 14-day period from September 17 to 30 suggests that India may have crossed the peak of COVID-19 caseload, a report by the economic division of the Finance Ministry has noted.

Here are the latest updates:

COVID-19 cases in India breach 66-lakh mark

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703 pushing the recovery rate to 84.34%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

There are 9,34,427 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.11% of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality was recorded at 1.55%. - PTI

Finance Ministry says COVID-19 past peak, predicts growth

India’s COVID-19 infections may have already peaked last month, setting the stage for a “further push up the frontiers of economic recovery”, the Union Finance Ministry said on Sunday, listing several indicators from September that “allude to a steady recovery across almost all sectors”.

The economic division of the Finance Ministry has pointed to several green shoots from the months of August and September, which combined with the healthy monsoon, augur well for a recovery after India’s growth slipped by 23.9% in the first quarter of 2020-21.

